As Twitchy reported Monday, graphic video was making the rounds of a man beating beaten unconscious in front of his female passenger by a Black Lives Matter mob in Portland after he crashed his truck:

BLM mob beat white man unconscious after making him crash truck: video https://t.co/2cUTYp6jGq pic.twitter.com/09qNCQPtLW — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2020

Good news: Portland police have announced that they’ve identified a suspect in the beating:

Update: PPB Identifies Suspect in High-Profile Assault, Efforts to Locate Suspect Underway (Photo) https://t.co/BPDNv50ifp pic.twitter.com/g5JfsNefBb — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 18, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau writes in a press release:

Yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began investigation of an assault that occurred in the downtown area where an adult male associated to a white pick-up truck was violently assaulted. Investigators positively identified the suspect as 25 year-old Marquise Love. Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him. Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest.

Some good news:

Other reports around social media claim that the victim in this case is not recovering or has succumbed to the injuries. These reports are false. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Is this one of those deals where he’ll be released on cash-free bail and given baseball tickets?

Twitter found him an hour after it happened. At least you’re making an effort, I guess. — Largely Peaceful Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) August 18, 2020

He was indentified a couple hours after the incident. Great “detective” work. — Jim Jones (@TheRealJimJ0nes) August 18, 2020

Don’t know why it took you so long. 4chan identified him and had his address the night of. — Melissa Camille (@MelissaCamille) August 18, 2020

Doxxing him on social media gave the guy a head's up, and now he's on the run. Putting a legal case together for prosecution is not a crowd-source DYI project. That's what tip lines are for. — Meade Grey (@catlady4sense) August 18, 2020

You've been getting reports and vid of these thugs for weeks. Starting to think they're on your payroll. As far as I'm concerned this assault is on PPB. — Petra_Machemathe (@petramachemathe) August 18, 2020

You're right. The #PortlandPolice knew about this group of people who have been assaulting and threatening folks in the area for weeks, and they did nothing. If they had done their jobs previously, the victim may not have been injured. Yet another reason to fix #ppb — Hive Life 🐝 (@is_portland) August 18, 2020

You have allowed animals like this guy think that they can literally stand in a downtown street and do this…this is your fault!!!! — Chris A (@southFla79) August 18, 2020

Audio from the footage confirms wider organization in this mob. The others must be brought to justice too — TruthRev (@TruthRev2) August 18, 2020

Assault? How about attempted murder? That poor man may very well suffer for the rest of his life. Get serious Portland. — The Forgotten (@melanie_ando) August 18, 2020

Attempted murder is what it looked like. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) August 18, 2020

I don’t understand how that type of injury can be called “non-life threatening.” Makes me wonder if the guy will even spend a night in jail. — Here's to Seattle (@NowThereis3) August 18, 2020

Hate crime. — Hokkaido Laser ✨🛰 (@HokkaidoLaser) August 18, 2020

Let's hope the Portland DA doesn't let him off. — Phil Stephens (@psteph55) August 18, 2020

Portland DA will release him. Wait for it — JohnnyQ (@ChuckV286) August 18, 2020

He probably already has a GoFund Me page to bail him out. — Benson Kane (@bensonwkane) August 18, 2020

A bunch of Hollywood Biden supporters had donated money to bail out people who were arrested during the George Floyd riots … wonder if there’s any money left.

