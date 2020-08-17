The Hill has some big news for us on the first day of the Democratic National Convention: Someone thinks President Trump should be voted out of office in November.

The Hill reports, via Politico, that this is the same anonymous White House official who wrote that “bombshell” op-ed for the New York Times that had all the blue-check journalists trying to guess who it was.

Arris Folley writes:

The anonymous Trump administration official who wrote a bombshell New York Times op-ed about resistance efforts within the White House is urging voters to make President Trump a one-term president in a new update to their tell-all book.

As reported by Politico on Monday, the author tells readers in the preface to a new edition of their 2019 bestseller “A Warning” that the president’s reelection “will mean a nation undone” and lead to “a continued downward slide into social acrimony, with the United States fading into the background of a world stage it once commanded, to say nothing of the damage to our democratic institutions.”

Melania Trump had the best response to that anonymous op-ed: “Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news. People with no names are writing our nation’s history.”

Trump already slammed “Anonymous” as “gutless” back in 2018 and called out “the failing New York Times” for running the op-ed.

