As Twitchy reported a few days ago, one of the “protesters” at Portland’s federal courthouse was identified after his grandmother left an online review of a vest she’d purchased for him. “I got this for my grandson who’s a protester downtown, he uses it every night and says it does the job,” read the review, which was accompanied by a photo of the grandson in the vest … the same vest that appeared on video on a man chucking an incendiary device over the fence put up by the feds.

Andy Ngo reports in the New York Post that 18-year-old Gabriel Agard-Berryhill has been charged with felony arson, and his grandmother who outed him … is a conservative “who supports President Trump and whose Portland-area home is full of MAGA merchandise.”

Ngo reports:

Agard-Berryhill seemed to confess to misguided involvement in the incident in text messages to The Post on Thursday, although he did not confirm he was the bomber.

“The device I’ve been accused of allegedly throwing was allegedly given to me by an unknown protestor with full face coverings,” he wrote. “I was allegedly told that it was a strobe firework that wouldn’t damage the building or harm anyone around it.”

He added: “Law enforcement has not contacted me for any alleged crime as of right now.”

Late that same night Agard-Berryhill told his probation officer he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to the affidavit by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent. He’s charged with felony arson, and faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted. He was released without bail.

Here’s the video that allegedly shows Agard-Berryhill (in his vest) throwing the device and the blast that followed:

“I don’t condone any of this,” the grandmother told The Post. “I am amazed at all of these events.”

