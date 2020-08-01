As Twitchy reported Friday, a Twitter user went viral with a tweet showing the crowd at Rep. John Lewis’s funeral and the text, “I get it. My dad wasn’t important. So it’s ok to limit his funeral to 10 people tomorrow.”

A blue-check from the media named Wendell D. Edwards claimed the man’s father’s death didn’t “warrant shade for a civil rights icon and congressman who spent his life fighting for others,” adding after pushback, “His father was important and should be celebrated. But he was not John Lewis.” He’s since deleted his tweets and protected his account.

It turns out Washington, D.C. has a “But he was not John Lewis” clause in its rules regarding the coronavirus epidemic. The Daily Wire reports that those who attended Lewis’s funeral (without social distancing) are exempt from D.C.’s self-quarantine rules because “government activity is essential.”

The Daily Wire reports:

Lawmakers who attended the funeral of late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) in Atlanta earlier this week are exempt from Washington, D.C.’s, self-quarantine restrictions, according to District Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office. … Regarding why attendees at Lewis’ funeral escaped the strictures of self-quarantine, Bowser Press Secretary Susana Castillo characterized the ceremony as an essential government activity, telling Just the News on Friday, “Government activity is essential, and the Capitol of the United States is exempt from the Mayor’s Order.” The mayor’s office still deems the funerals of regular people non-essential activity, however. When asked whether attendees of non-government funerals in high-risk areas are still required to self-quarantine under the mayor’s order, Castillo responded simply, “Yes.”

And don’t think that crowded church means you can go to church, even with a mask on.

