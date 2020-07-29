Earlier Wednesday, Twitchy posted a supercut of all of the Democratic members of Congress reclaiming their time from Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday so that he had no opportunity to answer questions, and Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld called the spectacle worse than “the unbending mob on the street.” Why? Because rather than a hearing, it was more like a show trial with no semblance of due process.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal certainly impressed some big names in journalism with her “take no prisoners” grandstanding at the hearing, where she accused Barr of carrying out President Trump’s agenda of white supremacy by not sending in federal agents to protect the Michigan capitol, which was “stormed” by white men with swastikas and carrying guns. Maybe it’s because it was a one-day protest, not an occupation; it occured on state property, not federal; and no one broke any laws.

Jayapal was on a roll and later Tuesday evening tweeted simply that Barr had to resign.

Attorney General Bill Barr must resign. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 28, 2020

Um, why?

You first, Karen. — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) July 29, 2020

You must resign. — Lily 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@LiLInspector) July 29, 2020

Nope — Teresa (@GTeresa9) July 29, 2020

Bwahahahahaha Hahahaha

Bwhahahahahahahahaha Yeah, no. — Joel Martino (@joelmartino1) July 29, 2020

Shut up🙄 — Shekinah (@supitsshekinah) July 29, 2020

blah blah blah… "I'm a petulant child who interrupted, lied and gaslit every moment of my "questioning" but listen to me! I matter!" — Joel Brizzee (@BrizzeeJoel) July 29, 2020

Breaking: AG Barr responds pic.twitter.com/9foyAnXDUQ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 29, 2020

That’s what we were waiting for, although we also would have accepted this:

Same people offended by this thought Stzrok’s schtick was cute. — Just Tom (@thomasa56) July 29, 2020

AG Barr isn't going anywhere…and neither is President Trump. — IrritatedWoman (Parler) (@irritatedwoman) July 29, 2020

I'm reclaiming my time, you are upseting me! pic.twitter.com/kf2VShlzbO — Dad-Alorian (@PodcasterKyle) July 29, 2020

@PramilaJayapal : Asks bogus question or says complete misinformation. AG Barr : Goes to correct misinformation or answer question.. Pramila: I RECLAIM MY TIME I RECLAIM MY TIME I RECLAIM MY TIME I RECLAIM MY TIME I RECLAIM MY TIME! YOU’RE A JOKE! The 🌎 IS watching! 🇺🇸 — NE_PATRIOT_17🇺🇸 (@NEPatriot17) July 29, 2020

I watched the hearing. It was crystal clear who should resign. You & your colleagues on the Left. You made an absolute circus of what could have otherwise been a productive Hearing where you actually listened & gave Barr a chance to reply.

Disrespectful. Rude. Unprofessional. — Rachel #LuckeyAce (@rfitzger007) July 29, 2020

You need to resign! You seem to not know the difference between peaceful protestors and rioters. Good job contributing to the Trump campaign — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) July 29, 2020

YOU RESIGN! You are a DISGRACE to our country & the office you hold! You & your “dem colleagues” kept asking AG Barr questions & refused to let him answer, then when he tried to you cut him off & said you were losing YOUR temper? How dare you? You’re lucky he is patient & decent! — Pebbles 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KerryG1016) July 29, 2020

That was an absolute joke and a total embarrassment…anyone involved in these witch hunts should resign and let people who actually want to do the job they were elected to do…total disgrace — Mars23 (@ThorsCubs) July 29, 2020

I can’t believe how rude you and your colleagues were to him. — Kenny (@Kenny_Sowellfan) July 29, 2020

Rude? Apparently, Barr was both sexist and hostile, and Jayapal was still riding that sweet media buzz into Wednesday on CNN:

House Dems Say Barr Was Sexist, Hostile at Hearing https://t.co/v03yvPi3lM Jayapal, who let Barr speak for about 50 seconds total during their six-minute exchange said, "You have to take control of your time, because if you don't, the witness will do it." pic.twitter.com/ChF8ApQnJt — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 29, 2020

So @RepJayapal is admitting she didn’t want to let Barr speak. What was the point of wasting his time then? — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 29, 2020

Campaigning and grandstanding… — ChattyCathy (@chattycathy1956) July 29, 2020

"You have to take control of your time, because if you don't, the guy being asked to participate in the hearing and being asked questions might actually get the chance to talk. Can't have that." — FM29 (@FMUSA29) July 29, 2020

So, the asking of the question is more important than the answer to the question. Huh. — Cheekee the Incredible Virus Survivor™ (@cheekee_monkee) July 29, 2020

DNC talking points memo went out this morning… — Chris Zook (@Yukon_Lager) July 29, 2020

We don't want the Dem talking points shredded, now do we? — Nan (@Raebie) July 29, 2020

Then why even bother with the witness? — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) July 29, 2020

She doesn't know the meaning of the word witness. Can someone help her with this? — Lisa Hensley (@cousinnannie) July 29, 2020

What a bunch of liars. We saw who was respectful & who wasn’t. The Democrats were as crazy & looney as ever. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) July 29, 2020

She admitted she wouldn't let him speak AND said he was hostile and sexist.

Hypocrisy is hard. — GSeven (@GsevengOne) July 29, 2020

Yes, and heaven forbid we should hear from him since that's the reason he was there. Instead, we had to hear from grandstanding magpies no one gives a rat's ass about. — Lowdown Central (@RPedenko) July 29, 2020

Almost like making a spectacle of herself got her on CNN the next day, which almost certainly was not her goal.. — Ryan (@BathTubby) July 29, 2020

No, not at all.

