As Twitchy reported, a handful of Democratic mayors on Monday sent a letter to Congress demanding that the government withdraw federal law enforcement agents from their cities and launch a congressional investigation into their “unconstitutional terror tactics.” Among those signing was Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who made it clear Tuesday that under no circumstances will she let President Trump’s “troops” terrorize the citizens of Chicago, who are all living in peace and harmony; oh, wait:

CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING: At least 9 people were shot near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 79th and Carpenter streets in the South Side. The exact number was not known as many of the victims fled, or were transported by car to hospitals. #DEVELOPING — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2020

Must be Trump’s stormtroopers https://t.co/goe93TirVm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 22, 2020

Yeah…. ahhhhh Donald Trump isn’t at that horrific, terrifying funeral home where innocent people have been shot — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 22, 2020

Definitely white supremacists from Indiana or Michigan militia dressed up in black latex masks and disguises. Someone is also certain they heard something about them yelling "Maga country"? — The Salaminizer (@TSalamanizer) July 22, 2020

You’d think Lightfoot would be more concerned about the murder rate in her town, but her immediate concern is the presence of the president’s troops in Chicago.

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

Calling them Donald Trump's troops is so stupid. https://t.co/i8Qb7fUSP9 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 21, 2020

I will say this here as well. 88 people were shot, with 16 killed over this past weekend and on Monday, yet she's worried about federal agents coming to her city and terrorizing its residents… — Alex Raposa (@pikapp402) July 21, 2020

There’s like 80 people shot a week in Chicago. But apparently she draws the line at federal officers — Addison Nicoll (@addisonnicoll) July 21, 2020

If she wants to talk about terror… start with her own residents. — m (@alienzamongus) July 21, 2020

Yeah, but it feeds into her audience's cosplay revolution against fascism fantasies. — coronabias (@biasbreakdown) July 22, 2020

You are responsible for your city becoming known as the murder capital. America expects and deserves better. Just step aside and let smarter and more efficient people take over. It's time to save lives from your incompetence. — noseeum (@42889na) July 22, 2020

Yes, your residents have dibs on terrorizing their fellow residents! Chicago first! — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 22, 2020

Ma’am, it’s over. Step down. It’s over. — Leslie ن (@LADowd) July 22, 2020

That is totally absolutely absurd and crackpot insane — GingerMarple (@GingerMarple) July 22, 2020

Troops? They're not that at all. Federal law enforcement agents, yes. Besides, you really have no say. So, you could stop at any time. Their jurisdiction is the entire USA, yours is one town you're trying to turn into a smoking crater. — 🕉 sεαη 🇺🇸 (@redpillx2) July 21, 2020

In Chicago, 1,901 people have been shot this year…and…At least 336 people have been murdered in Chicago through July 2.. Chicago had 658 murders in 2017, 567 in 2018 and 492 in 2019, according to Chicago police records…. Who's terrorizing who? — Miguel Granda (@MiguelAGranda) July 21, 2020

They’re called cops. And they arrest criminals. You should google it, it’s pretty amazing how it works really. — SnarkyQPatriot🇺🇸 (@TheSnarkyAgent) July 22, 2020

And how do you plan exactly on stopping him when you can't even stop the people in your city from killing each other!? I'll wait. — Bethankful (@Bethank56070327) July 22, 2020

She acts like the feds are kidnapping random civilians. Actually they’re just arresting people who are breaking the law. Watch the videos. The cops are overwhelmed. 12 arrests and 49 cops injured? Murders near all time high. She needs help but instead plays politics — Kevin (@LilKevBigD) July 21, 2020

If you allowed the dedicated men & women of the Chicago Police Dept to do their jobs, the feds wouldn't have to threaten action. But you refuse to allow CPD officers to do their jobs & instead continue to make excuses for the riots, violence & looting. You've failed #Twill #ILSen — Fmr. Sheriff Mark Curran (R) 🇺🇸 (@ElectMarkCurran) July 21, 2020

If only you had as much concern for the dozens of people killed on your streets each month as you do for this phantom menace. 🙄 — After Dork (@Dork_After) July 21, 2020

What do you propose? People are dropping like flies in your city. If you won't accept federal help will you at least resign and let someone else have a try? — @amuse (@amuse) July 22, 2020

No, you and your cronies already have terrorism covered. — Jessi Melton for US Congress (@votejessi2020) July 22, 2020

"I much prefer a very small number of our lawless rioters terrorizing the entire community. That, I can accept. Oh, and if 60 -100 are shot every weekend and a dozen or so are killed – even a few kids – that's cool too." — 2FlippinFun (@2flippinfun) July 22, 2020

I find it funny that the same people who opposed federal agents arresting people for damaging federal property are the same people who would cheer federal agents enforcing unconstitutional gun laws. — AH (@heyrendelectric) July 22, 2020

Lori Lightfoot is the Jenny Durkan of Ted Wheelers — Wolf 🇺🇸🐺 (@ThePatriotWolf) July 22, 2020

40 US code 3015. You won't have a choice if these "peaceful" protesters start attacking federal buildings. They don't need your permission. You'd think as a mayor you'd know this. — John (@Jn916691) July 22, 2020

Chicagoans seem more concerned with shooting each other than burning down federal buildings at the moment.

