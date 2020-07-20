As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the two attorneys who pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who were trespassing on private property, with felony unlawful use of a weapon. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt entered the fray Monday evening, though, saying the McCloskeys had a right to defend their family and their property.

Enough is enough. St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner is targeted Missourians for exercising their #2A rights. As MIssouri’s chief law enforcement official I’m entering the case to defend Missourians’ right to protect their families & property. https://t.co/Pf2GrOZUG9 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 21, 2020

Citizens shouldn’t be targeted for exercising their #2A right to self-defense STL prosecutor Kim Gardner is engaged in a political prosecution As AG I’m entering the case seeking a dismissal & defend all Missourians’ right to protect their lives/property pic.twitter.com/kQLXOAhFIz — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: Missouri AG @Eric_Schmitt is seeking to dismiss Gardner’s charges against the St. Louis couple on the ground that their Second Amendment rights have been violated.https://t.co/CjoUh5ieRB — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) July 20, 2020

“The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine, which provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm.” – @Eric_Schmitt — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) July 20, 2020

Fox News reports:

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Monday moved to dismiss charges brought by St. Louis’ top prosecutor against a couple who pointed guns at a crowd marching to the mayor’s home last month, Fox News has learned. … “The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine, which provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm,” Schmitt said in a prepared statement provided to Fox News.

God bless you, sir! — Grace Thompson (@GraceCarolynn94) July 21, 2020

About time! What took you so long? — Martin Bennet (@MartinBennet2) July 21, 2020

Kick ass. — Geza (@gezamario) July 21, 2020

Work with the overwhelmingly Republican state legislature to pass a law making it crystal clear that brandishing weapons to disperse violent mobs and protect property is legal in the state! — Phillip (@lexrs142101) July 21, 2020

Thank you Mr. Attorney General for following the law and upholding justice! — Lucho Zavala Alba (@alba_lucho) July 21, 2020

I wish someone would charge the idiot tool of a prosecutor. I guess being a total tool isn't a crime. — OldAgedDude (@DudeAged) July 21, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Related: