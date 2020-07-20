Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who had long since ceded control of his city’s downtown to anarchists, told President Trump that he neither wanted nor needed the federal government’s help in controlling the riots in the city which have been going on for weeks. In fact, his biggest concern wasn’t the rioters but “the violence federal officers brought to our streets.”

Without saying much about what they’re doing to contain violent protesters in their cities, several Democratic mayors signed on to Wheeler’s letter to Congress demanding the withdrawal of federal agents and “a congressional investigation of their unconstitutional terror tactics.”

Today, Mayors from around the country took a stand against unilateral federal intervention in our cities, calling for immediate removal of the President’s “Rapid Deployment Unit” squads and for a congressional investigation of their unconstitutional terror tactics. pic.twitter.com/akgHn7hPWz — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 20, 2020

I was proud to join @MayorJenny of Seattle, Mayor @KeishaBottoms of Atlanta, @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, @MayorBowser of Washington, DC, and Mayor @QuintonLucasKC of Kansas City in these actions. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 20, 2020

Mayor Jenny Durkan? The one who let anarchists set up a no-cop “autonomous zone” over several blocks of Seattle until too many people were shot and killed for her comfort?

The President is attacking progressive cities with a classic ‘divide and conquer’ tactic. We must not fall prey to this. Nationwide, we must stand together for peace and for reform against those who would oppose it. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 20, 2020

Here in Portland, our values are clear. We support peaceful protest. We support system change. We denounce violence. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 20, 2020

Speaking of violence, has Wheeler seen any of the videos of these peaceful protesters trying to burn down the federal courthouse again and again? Here’s Adweek’s diversity and inclusion reporter with some news about federal “troops” in these cities.

BREAKING: Mayors of Atlanta, Chicago, DC, Kansas City, and Seattle join Portland in asking federal troops to leave their cities https://t.co/Xi02jUhsDY — Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) July 20, 2020

Okay pull them out. https://t.co/yoaYBDWcf8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2020

Don't these mayors have an obligation to protect federal property and officers in their cities? If these mayors abrogate that responsibility, doesn't the federal government have a duty to protect it/them themselves? — Grandpa Mohawks Son (@MRKokoski) July 20, 2020

They wouldn’t be there if those mayors protected their cities. — Ryan H (@ryanharrison61) July 20, 2020

They had their chances to maintain order. They failed. — john (@jmsteiner8) July 20, 2020

It's as if they want to make Trump the law and order candidate — Straight Out of Compton (@mcompton78) July 20, 2020

I would say go for it, but I have relatives in one of those cities and care what happens to them, which reminds me to care about all of them, despite their incredibly insane mayors. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) July 21, 2020

No problem. Close down all federal buildings including the Post Office and federal courts and leave. I'm sure no one will notice. — realPierreDelecto (@RealDelecto) July 20, 2020

There are no federal troops to pull out so I guess that’s done. — Bhess (@Bhess) July 21, 2020

"troops" — Vort of July 📡 (@vortmax79) July 20, 2020

There are no federal "troops" in those cities. Source: am a federal troop — Mitt's Ken Doll Crotch (@IowanInGA) July 20, 2020

I'm surprised they didn't start crying to the @UN yet — Wooskie (@Wooskie4) July 21, 2020

I wonder what the constituents want? 🤔 — shredsdead (@shredsdead) July 21, 2020

Send more and finish the job — JamieD (@58_JamieD) July 21, 2020

Pound sand! Apparently you cant do your job and its been televised SINCE MAY — LiLi (@Gone2theBeach) July 20, 2020

Is it coincidence they are all Democrat ran cities? — Monty Green (@ogilville1) July 20, 2020

Mayors of horrible cities — Mark Martinez (@markymark50129) July 20, 2020

I will never understand why liberals want to ruin the cities they live in. Um, you live there. — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) July 20, 2020

Wow, they really want to burn their cities to the ground, don't they? 🤡🤷‍♂️ — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) July 20, 2020

Do it. The blue cities are lost. Stay the hell away from our quiet little red towns. — 4️⃣3️⃣ %🔥 (@mikeypredsfan) July 21, 2020

And the Dems think this is a winning strategy? — Doug Jones (@DOUG__JONES) July 21, 2020

Breaking: Democrat Mayors of Democrat run cities letting their cities burn want those trying to help the citizens to leave so more murders, rapes, and destruction of local businesses can occur. — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) July 20, 2020

Give them what they want. Watch it burn. — Welcome to Thunder Dome (@R2cb) July 20, 2020

So the President pulls the federal officers, violent crime continues unabated in those cities, and the mayors get the blame. Well done, Dems. Trump played you yet again. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 21, 2020

LOL. They are impotent. — Alben Oldacre (@AlbenOldacre) July 20, 2020

Anybody bother to ask all the people who are directly affected by this? — John Howard 🇺🇸 (@SSJIndy) July 20, 2020

What do you mean you didn’t want your downtown small business walled into the Chinook Land Autonomous Territory?

