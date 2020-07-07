The District Attorney’s Office of Contra Costa County released a statement Tuesday saying that two Martinez, Calif., residents would be charged with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for painting over an approved Black Lives Matter mural on Independence Day.

BREAKING: The #Martinez couple caught on video painting over the approved #BlackLivesMatter mural on #FourthofJuly are being charged with a hate crime, according to a release from the #ContraCostaCounty District Attorney's office. pic.twitter.com/9L21byNsE1 — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) July 7, 2020

The District Attorney’s statement reads, in part:

Today, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nichole Anderson (42-years old Martinez resident) and David Nelson (53-years-old Martinez resident) with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for their alleged actions on Saturday, July 4, when defendant Anderson covered up a Black Lives Matter mural with black paint. Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct. The incident was captured on video by witnesses. … “We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” stated Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton. “The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country. We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

Well, it’s clear the district attorney is fully on board with the Black Lives Matter movement. The two face up to a year in jail if convicted.

Absolutely ridiculous. — G.H. McHugh (@GHMcHugh) July 7, 2020

That’s insane in every way. They will not lose in court. — Rudy Rudy Rudy (@theRealWebdo) July 7, 2020

What happened to a peaceful protest? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) July 7, 2020

Gotta love the age of #ThoughtCrime. — Ronin Joe (@TheRoninJoe) July 7, 2020

This is some F’ing BS. Wtf. Destroying federal property is just fine right ? — 47™️ (@fadde) July 7, 2020

How is this a hate crime? The justice system is being destroyed in the name of "equality" by Marxists and communists whose only power is derived from being victims. I hope they have a good lawyer. — Jerry's Ghostwriter (@JRhodamine) July 7, 2020

Sorry not a hate crime. This is bullshit. — Gregory Sloan (@GregSloanMDK) July 7, 2020

i dont think that's how it works — Joe (@yaboyjoeee) July 7, 2020

They’ll have 20,000 character witnesses so good luck with that. — P. Tirebiter (@AnklesCats) July 7, 2020

@JudicialWatch I think you guys may have to take a stand here… — 🇺🇸 Kierre Reeg 🇹🇼 (@kierrereeg) July 7, 2020

This is a very simple message to the American public from the government: Vandalize in the name of communism and leftism and you will be granted amnesty. Vandalize AGAINST leftism and you will be charged, tried, and publicly humiliated on the national stage. — Eric Daugherty (@realEricDaugh) July 7, 2020

Who is the victim? Theres your defense. You’re welcome. — AllDayDanforth (@alldaydanforth) July 7, 2020

Why even bother with a court proceeding? Of course they'll go to jail. This state is overrun with liberal activists in government & the like. They'll have no problem making sure these people pay the price for wrongthink. Our sickening reality. — Billie Nash (@BillieNash53) July 7, 2020

This is an easy call. That charge won't hold up. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) July 7, 2020

LOL, restoring the street back to its original color is "Vandalism". Unreal. — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) July 7, 2020

Keep in mind: The City of Martinez granted a permit for a temporary Black Lives Mural, so it was sanctioned by the city — it wasn’t vandalism.

This is utterly and completely ridiculous. This is not a hate crime! This is an example of leftists feeling being hurt. — Nov.3 (@Dbleu2020) July 7, 2020

Where's the real hate and destruction coming from? If public roads are free speech platforms then anything should go right. — Martytwt (@Marty4u2) July 7, 2020

Protesting is OK as long as it is approved protesting by those in charge. Sounds a lot like fascism. — Dominic McIntire (@DominicMcIntire) July 7, 2020

Start doing all live matters murals and watch no one get charged for painting over them. Its all absurd. — NoLeftNoRightJustHumans (@michaelwilson99) July 7, 2020

They’re gonna have to prove hate as the intent. Can’t see that being easy. — Vision (@Vision) July 7, 2020

California is a joke. — Joel Squire (@JoelSquire7) July 7, 2020

Wow, equal rights under the law has been proven. You can tear down history but forbid a modern display gets defaced. — Dan ''Beto'' N (@DanN2nd) July 7, 2020

So illegally removing statues is fine, but if you put paint on top of paint, that's a hate crime. Got it. The same people celebrating this also want the police to be defunded, of course. — Jay-O Washington (@DrJayWashington) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has made a street painted with “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters a pedestrian-only walkway to keep cars from ruining it.

The couple should apply for a permit to paint a “Blue Lives Matter” mural on city property and see how that goes.

