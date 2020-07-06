We’re not fans of Karens, but we’re not fans of cancel culture either. And we’re old enough to appreciate when not every single event was recorded on someone’s cell phone. But if you remember, such a video went viral after a white woman in Central Park called the police on a black bird watcher to say she was threatened after he asked her to put her dog on a leash, which was the rule in the park.

The woman, Amy Cooper, then lost her job at Franklin Templeton, which released a statement that “we do not condone racism of any kind.”

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

But wait, there’s more. Now we’re hearing that Cooper is facing misdemeanor criminal charges for filing a false police report.

Amy Cooper, the white woman seen on video calling police to claim that a Black man was threatening her in Central Park after she was asked to leash her dog, faces a misdemeanor false report charge over the incident, district attorney says. https://t.co/y7gfjrhD6k — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2020

Josie Duffy Rice of the Justice in America podcast thinks that’s a step too far, even though the racist NYPD likely would have shot and killed the black man, Christian Cooper.

We don’t have to charge Amy Cooper, and we shouldn’t charge Amy Cooper — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

Charging her is the easy solution. It’s the easy way out. And it reinforces the idea that justice can only be found in the disastrous carceral system we’ve created. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

It's very hard to sit with the idea that someone like amy cooper shouldn't be charged because we are constantly constantly convinced that this is the system through which justice is done. but I urge you to sit with it. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

ask yourself what criminal charges can do to amy cooper that hasn't already been done. has she not faced consequences? she did something absolutely horrible and she lost her job, her dog, her personal business was on the front page of the paper, we all know her face & her story — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

this is not unreasonable! as a white woman she tried to weaponize the system against a black man the best way she knows how. but the question for you is: why do you think she has to be indicted, or arrested, or serve time to REALLY face consequences? what are consequences to you? — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

sit with it, my loves. sit with it. I know it doesn't feel good. I know it doesn't feel like justice. but our most inherent feelings about "what feels like justice" have been shaped, molded, corrupted by a criminal justice system we still have a lot of trouble shaking. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

amy cooper did something horrible, I believe she is a racist, and I believe she should face consequences for what she did. I do not believe those consequences should be criminal charges, because I do not think this system has the legitimacy or value to address her wrongdoing. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

the real test of our commitment to dismantling the criminal justice system comes when we have to decide what we should do with people we don't like. people we find irredeemable. people we find disgusting. these, right here, are the hard questions. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

We all believe that the racist NYPD would have potentially killed Christian Cooper had they shown up in time. And yet we still look to them for justice. I don’t trust that system. Ever. Why do we believe this racist, violent system can be the solution to racism and violence? — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

She’s not the only one who thinks the dog walker was trying to get the bird watcher killed by police:

She's was trying to get him killed. — Zuzu 🇺🇸 Demilitarize the Police 😷 she/her (@Suzanmonkey) July 6, 2020

Amy Cooper wanted Chris Cooper to be wrestled to the ground and choked to death by police. — Carl Tinsley (@CtApproximately) July 6, 2020

I want to know why, what could possibly lead to a death, is only considered a misdemeanor? Huh? — Sherrette_is_StillStayingatHome_Regardless (@Zendiva1959) July 6, 2020

Sorry sis those days are over no longer can you lie and get a black man lynched — Amazing Universe🌎🌕🌞🌟🚀 (@Michael43493255) July 6, 2020

She should have been charged with attempted murder. That's what she was trying to do: get the guy killed by the cops. — dough Howl (@dohowl) July 6, 2020

Should be a hate crime… She called the police hoping they’d come and execute him. #NoAntiBlackRacism #KuKluxKaren pic.twitter.com/OezGEWzRqW — imSirius63🇺🇸👽 (@soulbruddae63) July 6, 2020

Trial lawyer Robert Barnes says he’s representing Amy Cooper:

I represent Amy Cooper. She will be found not guilty of this misdemeanor charge. More to be said later. https://t.co/iSRmiXJm1B — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) July 6, 2020

Didn't matter if that dude was black or white. He is built like a defensive end. And he threatened her — @BitterC on Parler⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@NvrRyan) July 6, 2020

In a Facebook post, though, Christian Cooper admitted to threatening the woman before he started filming: “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.”

He said on video he was going to feed her dog something, she said no and he continued to tell her bad things were going to happen. That misdemeanor will be dropped real fast. — Diamond JIM (@Diamond81359574) July 6, 2020

As we asked back then, can we hate both of them?

For those confused about the Amy Cooper and Christian Cooper saga this is the Reader's Digest version. Two elitist, liberal douches met in a park … — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 26, 2020

I mean let her go..the guy forgave her…her life is ruined already…dont beat down the dead horse anymore…. — Avishek (@HufManHufAmazin) July 6, 2020

Related: