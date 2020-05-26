Amy Cooper may or may not be a racist according to footage of her confrontation with black man Christian Cooper (no relation) over her dog being off-leash in Central Park:

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

If I was woman alone in the park with my dog and a random man starts getting in my business unprovoked and then tells me “If you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want” And then tried to lure my dog away from me … I might have called the cops too pic.twitter.com/pQX34Bj0SG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 26, 2020

But Amy Cooper’s employer Franklin Templeton doesn’t really need to see any more than what they already saw.

After tweeting last night that they had placed Cooper on leave:

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

They announced this afternoon that Amy Cooper has been fired:

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

Congratulations, my friend. You did it. You got her fired. And don't worry, this will never happen to you. How could it? After all, you're a GOOD person. https://t.co/0dQkllIRX2 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 26, 2020

Amy Cooper may be out of the job, but some still want her investigated further:

Now please review all employees that report to her and any people who applied for jobs to ensure no discrimination took place. — Melissa (@sadittyaggie) May 26, 2020

This is great. Will you be reviewing her record at the company for possible instances of workplace discrimination against colleagues? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 26, 2020

& interviews — someone at her level of seniority likely interviewed hundreds of people and i’m curious how she rated black candidates vs. non-black candidates — Azam Mahmood (@_sahibzada_) May 26, 2020

