Amy Cooper may or may not be a racist according to footage of her confrontation with black man Christian Cooper (no relation) over her dog being off-leash in Central Park:

But Amy Cooper’s employer Franklin Templeton doesn’t really need to see any more than what they already saw.

After tweeting last night that they had placed Cooper on leave:

They announced this afternoon that Amy Cooper has been fired:

Welp. There it is.

Amy Cooper may be out of the job, but some still want her investigated further:

So stay tuned, we guess.

