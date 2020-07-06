We’re not sure when this video was taken, but the tweet is dated July 4 and the Associated Press reported that on July 3, “several hundred protesters made a peaceful return trip Friday to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support.”

If the first round of protesters breaking through a gate and marching through a private neighborhood toward the mayor’s house was considered to be a case of “fourth-degree assault by intimidation” by the protesters, we’re not sure how a mob reconvening outside your home isn’t also intimidation.

Black Lives Matter Marxist Mob continues to harass and torment this St. Louis couple – the McCloskey's had to board up their home. pic.twitter.com/Od3EFQCfvw — Amy (@MaybeAmes) July 4, 2020

This is nothing more than targeted criminal harassment of private citizens closely akin to mob justice, and is a class E felony under Missouri State law. See: RSMo Section 565.090 https://t.co/zD1Tm1N0AP — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 6, 2020

And here's the thing, they didn't hurt a single person. Not. One. — Just Tom (@thomasa56) July 6, 2020

You are so right. You are absolutely right. This should not be happening in America. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 6, 2020

And isn't this couple liberal? — Link (@Linked333) July 6, 2020

It was revealed that they’d donated thousands to ActBlue, yes.

Im looking….and of course cops are absent. Unwilling to do their jobs at this point. (Which I actually understand, given their spineless mayor) They’ll come when someone winds up dead, a sadly realistic outcome these days — Elizabeth (@proudcanadian02) July 6, 2020

I would electrify my fence tonight and just put a little warning ⚠️ sign out — Cindy Choiniere (@CGrhound) July 6, 2020

I wonder if each of those individuals would like it if we also went to their homes and chanted whatever we wanted over and over again. They would probably end up calling the police or better yet calling a social worker to talk about it. — DrMikeHawke (@drmikehawke) July 6, 2020

The man that owns that house is a lawyer. If he can identify anyone in that mob with $$$, he ought to sue them for this violent trespass and intimidation. — Dreadnought (@Vs7074) July 6, 2020

This is harassment! — 𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚐𝚊 𝙺𝚘𝚣𝚞𝚋𝚘𝚠𝚜𝚔𝚒 (@JadwigaKozubow1) July 6, 2020

Hey, at least they seem to know where the public street is now! — Kathleen (@fasonk) July 6, 2020

Yes, this is apparently a public street that intersects with the private street on which the McCloskeys reside. No need to vandalize a gate this time.

No federal funding or assistance should go to any city that defunded the police and empowered domestic terrorism, while calling them "peaceful protesters." — L.A. McMaster (@Sicula76) July 6, 2020

What’s the difference between this and a lynch mob? — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) July 6, 2020

It is a lynch mob. — Kevin Cerrito (@photoartist9) July 6, 2020

Once again the mob rule forsakes all semblance of law. Few masks, no social distancing, harrassment, trespassing. What have I missed? As long as the leaders on either side of the aisle allow this lawlessness to continue the worse it will get. Great job elected officials. 👍 — Lisa Contreras (@RLTContreras) July 6, 2020

Nothing will be done. No repercussions whatsoever. — Garage door openers are racist (@RTRAtlanta) July 6, 2020

This is a perfect time to install speakers and teach American History classes, Capitalism, Civics, and maybe toss in Proverbs verses on foolishness. — Michael Drew (@Tuggwart) July 6, 2020

Cannot wait for the extra $600 a week in unemployment to end so that people will actually have to start working again… they have to much time on their hands — Defund the woke mob (@boof_jones) July 4, 2020

Clear that street. People do not have a right to sit outside someone's home to intimidate. This is not a protest, the McCloskey's hold no political power to protest. This is harassment and the lack of protection for this couple shows they're seen as second class citizens. — Jefferson SKYWALKER (@JeffersonSKYWA1) July 4, 2020

when this sort of thing draws the inevitable and horrific response, there will be much hand wringing and rending of garments — Cassiodorus (@Scylletium) July 6, 2020

People are getting a perverse physical joy out of mob rule. — GMcK 🇺🇸 (@gmckandie) July 6, 2020

They are sending the McCloskey's & everyone a clear message. "It is not enough to just support us, you MUST surrender everything to us and NEVER dare to challenge us again." Your punishment is to never live peacefully in your home again. — DonkeyWrangler (@wrangler_donkey) July 6, 2020

Aren’t all of these “protesters” killing grandma by gathering in a large group? Oh, that’s right, studies say that Black Lives Matter protests actually slow the spread of the coronavirus. Science.

