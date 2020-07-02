This week we’ve heard on the news that there’s been a huge uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide, and people supposedly smarter than us are pinning it on all on those Memorial Day get-togethers and not the massive, international George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests.

This is actually the second study we’ve seen suggesting that those protests actually slowed the spread of the coronavirus. Just last week, a study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research found no evidence that coronavirus cases jumped in 315 cities in the weeks following the first protests.

Why? “Researchers determined that protests may have been offset by an increase in social distancing among those who decided not to march.” In other words, there was more social distancing by all of the people who avoided the protests because they were afraid of violence or general unrest. But we thought all those people were locked down anyway.

Now there’s another study suggesting that not only didn’t the massive gatherings increase the spread of the coronavirus — they actually slowed the spread of the coronavirus.

Why? Same reason:

… a new study by a nationwide research team that includes a University of Colorado Denver professor has found something surprising: The protests may have slowed the overall spread of the coronavirus in cities with large demonstrations, including Denver.

“We think that what’s going on is it’s the people who are not going to protest are staying away,” said Andrew Friedson, the CU-Denver professor who is one of the paper’s co-authors. “The overall effect for the entire city is more social distancing because people are avoiding the protests.”

So those massive gatherings you saw were offset by people who were probably going to stay home anyway, get it?

Check back next week to see if there isn’t yet another study suggesting the protests slowed the spread of coronavirus.

