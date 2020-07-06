You know that clown attorney who dresses up in a Grim Reaper costume and hassles people on the beach in Florida and who was soliciting funds through ActBlue to purchase 5,000 body bags to hand out to beachgoers? He’s the ultimate Karen, and we haven’t seen him hanging around any Black Lives Matter protests — not in costume, anyway.

Now he tells CNN that he’s not content being a douchebag to Floridians social distancing outdoors in hot weather — he’s also filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis for opening the beaches during the pandemic.

Isn’t he putting his own life in mortal peril by going to the beach every day and getting in other people’s faces?

Yeah, funny how he didn’t bring body bags to hand out here:

“Huge crowd.”

