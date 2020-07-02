As Twitchy reported earlier, top members of Congress were briefed Thursday morning on that New York Times bombshell that Russia had placed a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and President Trump did nothing about it, although top officials say the CIA wasn’t confident enough in the intel to raise it to the level of the president or vice president. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called that excuse a “con” because intelligence is never 100 percent certain.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reminds us that top aides of Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, we’re briefed on the story back in February and Schiff “held no hearings, told no one, did nothing.” Apparently Schiff didn’t see the need to bring the rumor to his collegaues’ attention on the committee.

Hemingway and Sean Davis write in The Federalist:

Asked by a reporter Tuesday if he had any knowledge of the Russia story prior to the New York Times report, Schiff said “I can’t comment on specifics.”

Schiff’s recent complaints that Trump took no action against Russia in response to rumors of Russian bounties are curious given that Schiff himself took no action after his top staff were briefed by intelligence officials. As chairman of the intelligence committee, Schiff had the authority to immediately brief the full committee and convene hearings on the matter. Schiff, however, did nothing. He did not brief his committee on the matter, nor did he brief the gang of 8, which consists of top congressional leadership in both chambers.

Schiff is demanding that the Trump administration brief all of Congress about the unverified allegations, yet he himself did not ask for a briefing of the Intelligence Committee following the February briefing of his own staff.

Maybe that’s why Schiff, if not Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, have been relatively quiet Thursday.

Yep … we were supposed to be angry with Trump for being slow in reacting to the coronavirus pandemic, but that started to fizzle out in the news after the George Floyd riots cured COVID-19, so the New York Times tossed this red meat to the Left in hopes of starting another month-long news cycle.

They’ll carry Pelosi’s remarks, probably. We’re sure they had a photographer front-and-center for her little press conference.

Sean Parnell made that same point.

We’re thinking President Trump visiting the white supremacist monument Mount Rushmore will keep this off the front pages.

