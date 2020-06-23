The Daily Caller’s Henry Rogers has been on fire today, posting some amazing videos from Washington, D.C., and the Black House Autonomous Zone, which police were busy dismantling. We’ve already shown you the white woman confronting her own racism by yelling at black cops, and here is her brother in arms, wearing a pink bandana and man-bun and trying to figure out why black cops aren’t upset with one of their white colleagues wearing a Blue Lives Matter mask.

Where do all of these kids find the time to protest and put in eight hours of work a day?

And the police have to listen to this crap all day and just stand there.

