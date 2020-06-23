We have to be reaching Peak Protest any moment now, correct? I mean, when we are at the stage of trying to tear down statues and monuments of Ghandi, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, then you truly either have nothing to say, or you do not comprehend what it is you are saying.

Hey morons and leaders of that movement , are you that frigging stupid? Topple the Statue of Gen Grant who defeated the South to free the slaves and now Stevie Ray Vaughn is defaced??? A musician who learned from BB KING,played the blues w/Muddy Waters. You have lost my support pic.twitter.com/VKNhD6VUSA — La Zona Deportiva-LZDSports (@lazonadeportiva) June 22, 2020

Well, you see, he played The Blues, and blues is a color, so…

Now, just in case you were starting to get worried that we have not been getting dumber today, you can take solace in this video from Henry Rodgers at The Daily Caller.

White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Okay, just to start – LOVE the leopard-print mask!

Just…majestic in its towering ignorance.

AS A WHITE PERSON I AM PART OF THE PROBLEM, SO MY SOLUTION TO MY RACISM IS TO RAGE A BLACK POLICE OFFICERS!!! NOW THAT IT HAS FIXED MY RACISM I AM SUPERIOR TO THESE BLACK COPS!!

She’s going to need an industrial-sized tub of yellow mustard for that pretzel logic.

Oh, where to begin with her idiocy…

She is the part of the system…the failed education system. Lots of experts call it Gen Z, X or I but let’s just call it Sponge Bob or Sponge Barb. — Richard Tallman (@richtallman) June 23, 2020

That’s a start.

Karen here is “whitesplaining” racism to these heroes. — Loeffler is a Carpetbagging Crook (@BitchesFuture) June 23, 2020

Precisely. How she fumbles through the attempt to frame it so the black officers are actually more racist towards blacks than herself, who is yelling at blacks, is a marvel to behold.

Can’t she go fix herself at home or a therapist office? — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) June 23, 2020

Think of how much better off we would all be.

Being racist is her problem, because she's really just berating the black officers for not following her orders — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 23, 2020

Yea, would be interesting why she did not choose the white officers to yell at.

If you take off their uniforms and she yelled at them without anyone knowing they’re cops apart from her, she would’ve been called a racist 😐 — Pintexx ➐ (@Pintexxz) June 23, 2020

Look at you, applying logic to these drooling emotional bug-zappers with tinfoil shoved in the wires.

The only appropriate response to her.

A lot of craziness coming out on the surface recently … it must be cleansing process…. we are moving toward the just and peaceful world — irmina b (@b_irmina) June 23, 2020

We just LOVE the half-full attitude here, we do. It is just difficult to see that end when these fuming rage-monkeys are running all amok across the land. Maybe this is the way to look at things; we are just changing the oil on the country and right now we still draining the sludge and debris from the crankcase.