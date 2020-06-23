We have to be reaching Peak Protest any moment now, correct? I mean, when we are at the stage of trying to tear down statues and monuments of Ghandi, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, then you truly either have nothing to say, or you do not comprehend what it is you are saying.

Well, you see, he played The Blues, and blues is a color, so…

Now, just in case you were starting to get worried that we have not been getting dumber today, you can take solace in this video from Henry Rodgers at The Daily Caller.

Okay, just to start – LOVE the leopard-print mask!

Just…majestic in its towering ignorance.

AS A WHITE PERSON I AM PART OF THE PROBLEM, SO MY SOLUTION TO MY RACISM IS TO RAGE A BLACK POLICE OFFICERS!!! NOW THAT IT HAS FIXED MY RACISM I AM SUPERIOR TO THESE BLACK COPS!!

She’s going to need an industrial-sized tub of yellow mustard for that pretzel logic.

Oh, where to begin with her idiocy…

That’s a start.

Precisely. How she fumbles through the attempt to frame it so the black officers are actually more racist towards blacks than herself, who is yelling at blacks, is a marvel to behold.

Think of how much better off we would all be.

Yea, would be interesting why she did not choose the white officers to yell at.

Look at you, applying logic to these drooling emotional bug-zappers with tinfoil shoved in the wires.

The only appropriate response to her.

We just LOVE the half-full attitude here, we do. It is just difficult to see that end when these fuming rage-monkeys are running all amok across the land. Maybe this is the way to look at things; we are just changing the oil on the country and right now we still draining the sludge and debris from the crankcase.

