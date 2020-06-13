As Twitchy reported, it took about one day for the separatists holed up in Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, to send out a call for food donations after the homeless had reportedly taken all there was. They’ve since started a garden of sorts so they really can be autonomous and not rely on the United States for vegan meat-substitutes and soy-based products.

Now there’s a Twitter account claiming to be the official voice of CHAZ (preferred pronouns: they/them) and they’re asking that any clothing donations not come from major labels, and if you can keep the colors drab, that would be a plus.

It doesn’t look like it, or it’s very well done. Either way, the replies are gold.

It’s true: They had to let the city’s fire department in to put out a literal dumpster fire inside their autonomous zone.

And baby lotion and zip-ties.

Will they accept clothes from neighboring America if they’re not union-made?

