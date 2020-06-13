As Twitchy reported, it took about one day for the separatists holed up in Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, to send out a call for food donations after the homeless had reportedly taken all there was. They’ve since started a garden of sorts so they really can be autonomous and not rely on the United States for vegan meat-substitutes and soy-based products.

Now there’s a Twitter account claiming to be the official voice of CHAZ (preferred pronouns: they/them) and they’re asking that any clothing donations not come from major labels, and if you can keep the colors drab, that would be a plus.

Time to unload some old Hawai'ian shirts. — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) June 13, 2020

Damn, I had some nice Polo stuff from Ralph Lauren I was gonna drop off. — Sully Sullivan (@SullySullivan82) June 13, 2020

This is a parody account right?? — Augusta Owens (@AugustaMOwens) June 13, 2020

It doesn’t look like it, or it’s very well done. Either way, the replies are gold.

Clothing can be dropped by the tents at 12th and E. Pine. Across from the Packard Bldg. Spare charger cords and kitchen utensils welcome #chaz #seattlechaz #CapitalHillAutonomousZone #chazcomms #blm #seattleprotests — Official Seattle CHAZ (@CHAZSeattle1) June 12, 2020

Brown shirts, eh. — flexo rodriguez (@43blah) June 13, 2020

CHAZ has a lot of rules…. — cynthia burns (@pastorcab) June 13, 2020

CHAZ sounds lit. — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) June 13, 2020

Make your own clothes.

That's what autonomous people do.#losers — Ge🌸rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 13, 2020

Come ON people!

Mail some supplies to CHAZ! — D.C. = Clown Porn (@CaduceusLucrum) June 13, 2020

“Mail?” To where? The USPS only delivers to US addresses — Go Full Auto (@GoFullAuto) June 13, 2020

The irony here is astounding. — Henkel (@jen_henkel) June 13, 2020

Please remove all corporate labels – sent from iPhone — Mr ❤️✝️ Pullarius (@kurkanawacie) June 13, 2020

Ahh the summer of love!! — Crotbones (@Crotbones) June 13, 2020

Autonomous by Miriam Webster:

: existing or capable of existing independently What a joke. — Paul Knight (@Gaga_In_Fla) June 13, 2020

I said the same thing yesterday. They obviously don't know the meaning of the word because they're using porta-potties, water & electric supplied by the city, they called Seattle FD for a dumpster fire & they want donations from the outside & people buy food from outside. — SkipTheBullsh*t (@MaryLyn00719971) June 13, 2020

It’s true: They had to let the city’s fire department in to put out a literal dumpster fire inside their autonomous zone.

Looks like you've discovered the limits of autonomy rather quickly. — Nicolas Skeye (@NightSkeye) June 13, 2020

Unintentional irony is the best irony. pic.twitter.com/mA7FlGhN8Z — Benny Park is my nom de guerre (@barry_pike) June 13, 2020

These people are a new form of crazy. — Craig Larson AKA Timewalkyr (@timewalkyrwho) June 13, 2020

Don’t forget to include Gatorade. The revolution requires electrolytes! 😂 pic.twitter.com/cglW6AuNrl — Big Mama (@BigMama279) June 13, 2020

And the sunglasses, don't forget sunglasses! And Gatorade! — The Real JWT (@RealJWT) June 13, 2020

And baby lotion and zip-ties.

I've lost track of which chaz pages are parody and which ones are real. — Cojo Cynon (@KWCynon) June 13, 2020

Worst. Pilgrims. Ever. — Basic B 😉 (@TweetsByBritt) June 13, 2020

So far #CHAZ makes North Korea seem like a fairly prosperous utopia. — Dog Faced Pony Soldier 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MaridoHilarante) June 13, 2020

Bit much to make demands given people are donating their clothes! — Charles allison (@AFCSeasonTicket) June 12, 2020

If we’re going to play the part then we have to act the part #chaz — Official Seattle CHAZ (@CHAZSeattle1) June 12, 2020

Sew your own. You can remove labels all day long, but they are still manufactured by cheap overseas labor by large corporations. If you want to act the part, do the part. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) June 13, 2020

“Death to Capitalism and to big corporations” P.S. “remove all logos from items so we’re not viewed as hypocrites” As of this time in history nothing, absolutely nothing will ever surprise me again. — Dean Hughes (@_deanhughes) June 13, 2020

Will they accept clothes from neighboring America if they’re not union-made?

