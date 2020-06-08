Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already made her way into the George Floyd protests outside the White House (while surrounded by a rather large entourage), but she also decided to join other members of Congress in kneeling and staying silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It looked like the D.C. protesters did practice social distancing, but Pelosi’s face mask was askew when she (eventually) got up — you can see a couple of aides rush in to help the 80-year-old Speaker of the House stand up.

Older than just about anyone, yes.

Just what we were thinking. Can’t wait until President Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday in the Oval Office.

Tags: George FloydKneelingNancy Pelosiprotest