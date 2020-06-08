Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already made her way into the George Floyd protests outside the White House (while surrounded by a rather large entourage), but she also decided to join other members of Congress in kneeling and staying silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It looked like the D.C. protesters did practice social distancing, but Pelosi’s face mask was askew when she (eventually) got up — you can see a couple of aides rush in to help the 80-year-old Speaker of the House stand up.

Man Pelosi can't get up. Did anyone else hear a cough?? pic.twitter.com/TKKrr8iQbT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2020

Pelosi kneels for somber moment of silence to honor George Floyd.

Here is what happens immediately after:

– Pelosi can’t get up

– Pelosi is stuck kneeling

– Pelosi calls for an aide to help

– Pelosi cracks joke about her heels

– Pelosi giggles Real somberpic.twitter.com/kSTK05PqS0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2020

This is the video I think we all wanted to see.. the Dems trying to get back up pic.twitter.com/OeJNEtrN4b — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 8, 2020

Yikes. She is fairly older correct? — Tif 🕆 💕🙏🏼 (@simplyorganicT) June 8, 2020

Older than just about anyone, yes.

Well, she is like 94 years old so I'll cut her some slack. — cyklopper (@EAmaleena) June 8, 2020

She's like 90 and drunk. Got to give her some cred for trying though. — Matt Graves (@graveytrain016) June 8, 2020

Such a sad group of people but i have to give them credit, they never shy down from a photo op. — Floridagrouperking (@Flagrouperking) June 8, 2020

She is an old lady. Not many at her age can do that. She needs to retire and spend time with her grandkids — Darin Morris (@DarinMorris14) June 8, 2020

Did she have to take roids to have the strength to tear up Trump's SOTU speech? — C. J. Ebert (@CJEbertLives) June 8, 2020

That was way too hard for way too many of them. — Armour Opossum (@ArmourOpossum) June 8, 2020

Watch her cough without her mask on. In case anyone was wondering if her mask was just for virtue signaling purposes. — @JoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) June 8, 2020

I really thought Pelosi would be in better shape… pic.twitter.com/TVNg9iOnjQ — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) June 8, 2020

She really needs to cut back on that ice cream diet. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) June 8, 2020

We heard all the knees cracking . — Redding – no Democrats! (@dsredding) June 8, 2020

Drunk probably — Shawn “No White Guilt” Patrick (@DrBenCarsonites) June 8, 2020

That scene is repeated in her bathroom, several mornings every week.

🍷 — Proud Edward (@sc92535480) June 8, 2020

Someone overdub the voice of the life alert lady saying I've fallen and I can't get up. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) June 8, 2020

This is elder abuse. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 8, 2020

The Botox froze her knees🙄 — Carlyn Lowery (@ccfoxlowery) June 8, 2020

sometimes its hard to get back up in Louboutin's — Kurt Berkes (@KurtBerkes) June 8, 2020

She should get used to kneeling because they’ll be demanding now. — Damn it Janet ❤️🇺🇸 (@JanetSYoung1) June 8, 2020

Nadler couldn't take a knee — D'yer Mak'er (@DidyaMakeHer) June 8, 2020

My Schadenfreude cup runneth over. — pillock1966🇺🇲🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@pillock66) June 8, 2020

Term limits — I Walk With The GOATUS (@JailBarackObama) June 8, 2020

Just what we were thinking. Can’t wait until President Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday in the Oval Office.

Related: