House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been very stringent on the social distancing rules suggested by Doctors Fauci and Birx while much of the country remains in lockdown to varying degrees:

The American people have made it clear: we must maintain social distancing as we work to protect American lives, livelihoods, and the life of our democracy. @SquawkStreet #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/7eVfHwKUWi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 29, 2020

But the “you’re going to kill grandma” coronavirus warnings that were in place for protesters at state capitols who wanted to get their states back to work have obviously been suspended for protests Democrats wish to attend:

Speaker Pelosi is at the protests… pic.twitter.com/9NR01fXcdd — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 3, 2020

First things first:

We calling this a photo op or nah? https://t.co/RxnwXnCFTA — Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) June 3, 2020

Pelosi’s got the “D” after her name, which means the normal rules don’t apply.

The House just passed historic rule changes so the members could vote by proxy to avoid the dangers of Covid. Now she's walking around large crowds in protests. Kind of amazing dissonance. https://t.co/wRK6zaxK6t — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 3, 2020

As usual, do as Nancy says, not as she does.

So kids can’t go to school. Healthy young adults can’t go to the gym. But an EIGHTY YEAR OLD LADY can mingle with a crowd. At least now we know. It was all a lie. #staysafe https://t.co/UQwbpbznhq — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 3, 2020

I can't get a hair cut right now, but Nancy Pelosi, who is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 can go to a protest without any kind of social distancing. I'm so sick of this. https://t.co/5z1GekGzED — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 3, 2020

Why did @SpeakerPelosi bring armed security, or security at all, to a peaceful protest? Seems weirdly inflammatory. Also, why are they clearing her a path? Why didn't she just walk among them? So odd. #Caring https://t.co/Jp59y3r0GF — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 3, 2020

But remember, they can't open the beaches or the gyms or even hair salons, people might spread COVID-19! https://t.co/4W78k8XoCM — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 3, 2020