We could do an endless number of posts showing “mostly peaceful” George Floyd protesters rioting, throwing objects at police, smashing windows, setting fires, etc. It appears some “protest” group in South Dakota decided to smash the windshields of a bunch of state-owned vehicles, which Gov. Kristi Noem points out were used for transporting students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Violence always has a victim. That’s why South Dakota will NOT tolerate looting and rioting. Last night’s looters should remember that these aren’t just businesses—they’re South Dakotans’ livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/6RPr57HlAA — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 1, 2020

These cars are state vehicles that transport students who are deaf and hard of hearing. pic.twitter.com/3icPiEos35 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 1, 2020

great job everyone. maybe someone semi-famous can post bail for the offenders. https://t.co/WUXr5XZGoN — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 1, 2020

We hear both potential VP pick Kamala Harris and some of Joe Biden’s campaign staff are raising money to bail out anyone arrested during the protests.

Steve Carrell and Seth Rogen personally paid to have these car windshields knocked in. You can't go against that! — Empyrean Vole (@RarebitPeter) June 1, 2020

They too are posting bail for protesters, and Chrissie Teigen reportedly put up $500,000 in the bail-out effort.

These cowardly celebrities should pay the damages of those cars — Gabu (@Gabu17763550) June 1, 2020

We all know Hollywood elites only help out law breakers! @Sethrogen @taylorswift13 are you and your friends going to help those who are really in need? — HockeyMom (@hockey3987) June 1, 2020

Or, perhaps, in an alternate universe, they could buy new cars for those students — k (@dogmomof1962) June 1, 2020

Chrissy teigen will replace them with Lamborghinis — 🦂jack thursby (@1nfect3d) June 1, 2020

Heart breaking! — Patti Page (@PattiPa66209021) June 1, 2020

Anyone else feel like you can't take anymore heartbreak? — Erica ⚖ (@ZiaErica) June 1, 2020

I’m having flashbacks to a certain limousine. — National Gaurd Nick (@TheNumba1Guy) June 1, 2020

The one Antifa goons set on fire during the inauguration? The one that turned out to be owned by a Muslim immigrant?

Antifa doesn’t care about anyone or anything. They’re more self-centered and destructive than baby boomers ever thought of being — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) June 1, 2020

Those famous celebs' money should not be taken by any respectable American. They live in a fantasy world and play pretend for a living. Nothing is real to them — Darin Rupert (@rupert_darin) June 1, 2020

Were they insured? Well then, there’s no point in complaining, governor; Sally Kohn wants you to get your priorities straight. Nobody died, right?

