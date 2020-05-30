As Twitchy reported earlier, Reza Aslan, who used to have his own show on CNN, agreed with the theory that it was white supremacists from out of state who were doing all the burning and looting in Minneapolis, and since all white supremacists are Trump supporters, it followed that Trump supporters were the ones doing all the burning and looting.

White Supremacists=Trump Supporters. These are Trump supporters burning and looting. https://t.co/DKyvP6mUJk — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 30, 2020

While Joy Reid confirmed with documentation that it was white supremacists behind all the violence, it seems odd to a few out there that white supremacist Trump supporters would be causing trouble outside the White House and even at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

UPDATE: Rioters have spray painted and smashed out windows of multiple U.S. Secret Service vehicles outside of the White House. People were stomping on the vehicle's roofs and tossing objects at the police line. This is at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street. pic.twitter.com/xLvIe499jy — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 30, 2020

Clashes escalate outside of White House: pic.twitter.com/c6bxY5qhi2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 30, 2020

These Trump voters, who are of course white supremacists, are mobbing the Trump White House as a false-flag operation. They're sneaky and insidious. @JoyAnnReid has really opened my eyes. https://t.co/tIyCOjpdJ9 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 30, 2020

White supremacist Trump supporters are even being arrested at Trump Tower. And if the cops are also white supremacist Trump supporters, why are they arresting anyone?

Why are Nazis protesting the tower of their of leader? https://t.co/wNv7ghQPUP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2020

Yes now I’m very confused. — HereForSports (@bob_diodati) May 30, 2020

But Joy Reid said it was already “documented” or something. — CM (@itoldyoumonsoon) May 30, 2020

Right there, Trump supporters and white supremacists attack Trump tower. — Oil Heat Tommy (@heat_oil) May 30, 2020

Secret op. — RAE (@Raewyin) May 30, 2020

Deep, deep cover. — Geoffrey Walker (@gewa76) May 30, 2020

Must be the long game — Sigh-heaving hag (@See_Grean) May 30, 2020

They are just deeply immersed in their role. Sometimes commitment requires method acting. — Tinker (@RickyJa07593012) May 30, 2020

Don’t you recognize 4-D chess when you see it? — Smithers (@SmitherJones) May 30, 2020

19-dimensional chess. — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) May 30, 2020

I thought it was Russians? Can't keep the bull$hit story of the day straight. 😄 — gwgm (@gwgmtweets) May 30, 2020

The mayor of Minneapolis suspected “foreign actors” might be among those doing the looting and burning, so maybe President Trump got on the line with Putin and told him to send some Russians to the protests.

The Russian instructions were hard to translate; mistakes were made — Turin Turambar (@LateToMass) May 30, 2020

Stupid Russian Nazi Trumpers!!! — Marshall (@Shep635) May 30, 2020

God, these white nationalists are f'n everywhere! — MrJoe29 (@SRAPhilly) May 30, 2020

Hopefully, the agents of Antifa will show up and punch some Nazis, but we’re not sure from news reports if Antifa has come anywhere near these protests.

