Amazon, a successful capitalist company, has been in the crosshairs of Democrats for a while now. Remember when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemed to think she’d helped New York save $3 billion by chasing away a new Amazon distribution center that would have created 25,000 jobs, and that $3 billion (that didn’t exist) could be reinvested into the community?

Joe Biden is now taking on Amazon, accusing the company of not paying its fair share.

Amazon wasn’t about to sit there and take that from Sleepy Joe:

If only Biden had known someone in Congress who could have amended the tax code.

Thank goodness for Amazon while state governors have us all locked in our homes and afraid to go outside.

