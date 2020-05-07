Here’s an exclusive from the San Luis Obispo Tribune that probably won’t get any play in the mainstream media. It’s certainly not proof that Joe Biden sexually harassed staffer Tara Reade, but it does prove that Reade’s story has so much more corroboration than Christine Blasey Ford’s, and yet every Democrat woman asked has thrown Reade and the #MeToo movement under the bus to provide cover for Biden.

Exclusive: Court docs from 1996 show @ReadeAlexandra told ex-husband about sexual harassment in @JoeBiden’s Senate office. Story @SLOTribune https://t.co/6MMqYdMHGG — Matt Fountain (@MattFountain1) May 7, 2020

Matt Fountain reports:

A court document from 1996 shows former Senate staffer Tara Reade told her ex-husband she was sexually harassed while working for Joe Biden in 1993. The declaration — exclusively obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California — does not say Biden committed the harassment nor does it mention Reade’s more recent allegations of sexual assault. Reade’s then-husband Theodore Dronen wrote the court declaration. Dronen at the time was contesting a restraining order Reade filed against him days after he filed for divorce, Superior Court records show. In it, he writes Reade told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.”

So it does mention sexual harassment, but it doesn’t name Biden as the harasser, only that it happened in his office.

These are significantly more concrete and direct than Christine Blasey Ford’s therapist notes that Democrats treated like a smoking gun in the Kavanaugh confirmation. https://t.co/uJQbShH7R0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 7, 2020

Whoa. Curious how these kinds of reports keep showing up after the NYT did its supposedly thorough investigation. https://t.co/VEv3GkC3ya — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 7, 2020

This is the 6th content contemporaneous account to emerge. https://t.co/XECHl3kbu2 — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) May 7, 2020

The crazy amount of corroboration from Tara Reade is why liberals went from calling her a liar, to admitting they will vote for Joe Biden anyway even if he did it because of 'muh Trump Blue MAGA is absolutely shameless #IBelieveTaraReade https://t.co/0GyjXGL4W4 — Barack Obama is a Harvey Weinstein Democrat 🍽 (@FlyThaiMMA) May 7, 2020

Vladimir Putin seems to be so wily that he's now able to plant evidence corroborating Tara Reade's claims in documents from 25 years ago. https://t.co/1YWWwkQ4fq — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) May 7, 2020

Democrats, are you absolutely sure you want to stick with a man credibly accused of sexual assault? Hm. Seems like a bad idea. I'm just asking questions. https://t.co/4h2IEIFJSL — beth, an alien (@bourgeoisalien) May 7, 2020

This is substantially more compelling evidence than anything that surfaced in the accusations against Justice Kavanaugh. Democrats cant have different standards for members of their own party and assume independents will find them credible. https://t.co/I9n5qK1toV — Cate Long (@cate_long) May 7, 2020

“It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on (Reade), and that she is still sensitive and effected (sic) by it today,” Dronen wrote. Read more here: https://t.co/wfok5y4kjp https://t.co/V8p1P2hLX0 — RobertMCle (@RobertMCle) May 7, 2020

This is a big deal. While this only mentions harassment, and not assault, it is the first hard evidence – not just verbal corroboration now from friends/her brother – that Reade complained to someone about sexual harassment in Biden's office in the 1990s. https://t.co/8DQB5tMBd2 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) May 7, 2020

This is literal sworn testimony from 1996. Libs will just ignore it. https://t.co/M879sPlnS3 — DP (@GottaHaveSomeDP) May 7, 2020

Even more evidence that Tara Reade didn't just make up this story recently. People calling her a liar are being disingenuous and ignoring strong evidence#IBelieveTara https://t.co/3M3JSLS92W — Kobi ☮️ (@ProPeace97) May 7, 2020

So now the Democratic establishment is going to have craft a new narrative that @ReadeAlexandra has been conspiring for 25 years for the opportunity to take down a Biden presidential bid #DropOutJoe https://t.co/nAN2p2Nuwn — Mike Rubinstein (@mediadiscounter) May 7, 2020

I’d say this should matter but this is exactly why they are running with “We have to vote for Biden anyway” to mitigate this exact kind of thing. https://t.co/IYfC2gXwar — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020

Dr Ford:

❌ Didn't know the location.

❌ Didn't know the date, time.

❌ No corroborating witnesses.

❌ Didn't file a police report. Tara Reade:

✅ Knows location, time, date.

✅ Has 5 corroborating witnesses.

✅ Filed a police report. But Tara is "unbelievable" 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/CdoCkqB4P9 — Biden's OTHER Hairy Leg 🦵 (@BernieWon16) May 7, 2020

Soooo… This keeps growing. It can no longer be something she made up "because Putin". He said she "struck a deal" with Bidens office so there is more paperwork out there. University of Delaware must #ReleaseThePapers! https://t.co/WCuMIweR2K — Prosecco Proletariat 🌹 ☭ (@Chris_SactoCA) May 7, 2020

This was out there, waiting for anyone who would bother to look for it. https://t.co/aL7rxjf1nM — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 7, 2020

But the New York Times did a thorough investigation and didn’t find anything.

