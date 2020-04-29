As Twitchy reported last week, the word seemed to have gone out to the media that Democrats were “grappling” with sexual assault allegations leveled against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Politico, CNN, The Intercept, and Mother Jones all made room for the word “grapple” in their headlines as the accusations gained steam when an old episode of “Larry King Live” surfaced featuring Reade’s mother calling in about a prominent senator. (Of course, there were still the requisite “Trump allies pounce” takes as well.)

Now Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein has Democrats grappling with the accusations, even armed with talking points sent directly by the campaign.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a possible VP pick, seemed to stick to the talking points when speaking with NPR:

Funny how all the women with an eye on the VP slot don’t “believe women” anymore.

