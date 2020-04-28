In case you’re not up to speed, all of the headlines at the time shouted that a man had died and his wife was in the ICU after they ingested a drug that President Trump had hyped up as a possible treatment for COVID-19 — you had to actually read the stories to find out that the wife had given her husband fish-tank cleaner mixed into soda. The wife quickly blamed Trump: “We saw Trump on TV — every channel — and all of his buddies and that this was safe,” she said. “Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure.”

The Free Beacon’s Alan Goodman looked into the story a little deeper, interviewing the wife, Wanda Lenius, who said it was “really kind of a spur of the moment thing” and that they were going to the doctor to have his leg looked at and didn’t want to pick up the coronavirus at the clinic.

Now the Mesa City Police Department’s homicide division is looking into it:

The Mesa City Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the death of Gary Lenius, the Arizona man whose wife served him soda mixed with fish tank cleaner in what she claimed was a bid to fend off the coronavirus. A detective handling the case confirmed the investigation to the Washington Free Beacon on Tuesday after requesting a recording of the Free Beacon’s interviews with Lenius’s wife, Wanda. … Campaign finance records show that Wanda Lenius has given thousands of dollars to Democratic groups and candidates over the past two years, most recently to the 314 Action Fund. The group bills itself as the “pro-science resistance” and has criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, holding up the Lenius case to slam the White House.

Yes, but Trump told them to ingest fish-tank cleaner, so they did.

Remember, this is an ongoing investigation, so don’t jump to any conclusions. And don’t expect to ever see any follow-up from the mainstream media, who couldn’t get enough of the story when it broke.

