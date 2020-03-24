It’s not just CNN. Many other media outlets aren’t reporting that the Arizona man didn’t die after ingesting the anti-malaria drug chloroquine. He died after self-medicating himself with a product used to clean fish tanks:

It looks like Axios deleted its tweet that left out the aquarium part, but is it too much to ask in a crisis that they’re accurate?

But here’s a link to their story. What a garbage headline:

NPR, too:

Oh, and of course the Obama folks are ON IT:

Slate gonna Slate:

But can we do something we rarely do at Twitchy? Here are some of the news outlets that are, at the very least, honest that the man died because he ate the fish tank cleaner:

