It’s not just CNN. Many other media outlets aren’t reporting that the Arizona man didn’t die after ingesting the anti-malaria drug chloroquine. He died after self-medicating himself with a product used to clean fish tanks:

An Arizona man has died and his wife is in critical condition after ingesting an anti-malaria drug in an attempt to treat the novel coronavirus https://t.co/Yqb6Xm7mOF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 23, 2020

It looks like Axios deleted its tweet that left out the aquarium part, but is it too much to ask in a crisis that they’re accurate?

It would be very nice, in this moment of crisis, to have a trustworthy media. Asking a lot, I guess. https://t.co/vhdmImQm6E — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 24, 2020

But here’s a link to their story. What a garbage headline:

NPR, too:

NPR now running with it… please please please someone in WH press ask him about this. I never wanted something more since this whole thing started. https://t.co/ILpmWc4MQ5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2020

Oh, and of course the Obama folks are ON IT:

Slate gonna Slate:

The president has touted the use of chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, in the fight against the pandemic. https://t.co/srfcOwIp1H — Slate (@Slate) March 24, 2020

But can we do something we rarely do at Twitchy? Here are some of the news outlets that are, at the very least, honest that the man died because he ate the fish tank cleaner:

An Arizona man died and his wife was hospitalized after officials said they ingested a fish tank additive that contained the same active ingredient as an anti-malaria drug, which President Trump has referred to as a coronavirus “game changer" https://t.co/WPZ8fazDYG — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 24, 2020

The man and his wife consumed the cleaning product after hearing Trump tout chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. https://t.co/VA2bskrNT5 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 24, 2020

The couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, which is an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks, health officials said. https://t.co/wwN2DFizui — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 24, 2020

