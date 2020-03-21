As Twitchy reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory “stay a home” order for the entire state Thursday night. Also, during CNN’s global town hall on the coronavirus crisis, guest Sean Penn suggested that “it’s really time to give the military the full breadth and control of this operation.”

Maybe those are factors in people suggesting the U.S. military is moving hundreds of tanks into San Diego. The debate was sparked by a shaky video that went viral, garnering more than a million views.

I’ve been hearing about the potential that we’ll be under Martial Law next week … friend sent me that video just an hour ago but I’m unsure about much else 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Elizabeth Sanders (@gelizabeths) March 21, 2020

This is NOT good at all. Kinda scary, not gonna lie. I'm 16 and I really did not expect to go under martial law at any point of my life🥺 — presley⎈ (@reylowarrior) March 21, 2020

Martial law = no election. — Astrid Kaysen (@astrid_kaysen) March 21, 2020

A lot of people are saying this is an old video, seeing as this happens every year and makes the news every year.

Tanks are moved on the railway system around California due to the bases around the state. I'd like to see a time stamp of this video I feel it's a old video not new. That's my opinion. 👍😁 — The Elf (@patrickbreese) March 21, 2020

We need a time stamp for this. — Ryan Lubinsky (@RyanLubinsky) March 21, 2020

Not tanks… hum vees. And possibly old footage as someone local went to check it out and nada. — _raqezie_ (@raqezie1) March 21, 2020

Even if it was taken this week … what’s new or special about it?

There’s literally an aircraft carrier with war planes sitting right in downtown San Diego! pic.twitter.com/03nM1LUiI0 — _the_yossarian_lives (@yosarian_vive) March 21, 2020

Holy s**t! There’s another carrier sitting in New York harbor right this minute, no doubt there to provide air cover during the military seizure of power. pic.twitter.com/riEw3gAOtx — dtf1947 (@dtf1947) March 21, 2020

This was yesterday in Gary, Indiana pic.twitter.com/oXXiqTIGgO — Nadler’s Zipper (@AMF2440) March 21, 2020

This morning in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/dJysqkcmQy — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) March 21, 2020

Oh my god!!!!!! Trains move tanks around???????!!!!! That’s how they ship them?????!!!!!! Aaahhhhhhh!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/boxKvhakWZ — Darth Libertarius (@iam1791) March 21, 2020

Who wants to tell her there’s lots of military bases in San Diego? https://t.co/vB3haplhF6 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 21, 2020

Military bases do tend to attract those, Chicken Little. pic.twitter.com/LOc9seZpNP — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) March 21, 2020

And in a surely unrelated coincidence, there's also a tank storage facility associated with Camp Pendleton. — NH (@TwoQuoque) March 21, 2020

Those are headed north, not arriving, unless by arriving you mean arriving from overseas at the port. Probably Marine equipment headed to Camp Pendleton. — SylvanRed (@SylvanRed) March 21, 2020

That's just a military train passing through. You're acting like it's a column moving down a street. That's a /train/. Calm down. The military moves shit around sometimes and they use trains to do it. — 提督 Aegis (@AdmiralAegis) March 21, 2020

I see those trains along the rails all the time. They move equipment ahead of the troops for training exercises. Many are conducted through spring there and then moved to dessert training during summer. Happens every year. San Diego has been a military hub for decades. — Tim Bryan #464 👊 (@tmichaelbryan) March 21, 2020

I gotta say, I'm slightly concerned that you live in San Diego and don't know the military is already in San Diego. This makes me want to believe that you believe that National City is a fun place. — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) March 21, 2020

An armored brigade just rotated back to Fort Hood from Korea a few weeks ago. Most likely this is their equipment. My educated guess. — photobybake (@Photo_by_Bake) March 21, 2020

…. those aren't tanks — Legio_Cybernetica (@LegioCyber) March 21, 2020

I don’t see any tanks, I see lots of Humvees & trucks though. One holds people, one has a big gun.. — Texas Conservative (@TexasConsBanker) March 21, 2020

What the heck is going on?? 🙄 — 🎰 Vegas Music Lover 🎶 (@MovieDiva90) March 21, 2020

Someone posted video of a train with military vehicles on it in a spot that is between an Marine base and a Navy base 🤷🏼‍♀️ It happens all the time there, but now everyone is getting riled up about it. — J'net (@theonlyjeanette) March 21, 2020

1. This was 2017

2. Transportation of military equipment is the last thing to be uncommon going through San Diego

3. Stop spreading fear. — Jack Jack (@tony_w1108) March 21, 2020

Thanks for re-sharing this four-year-old video. It's good to remember our History. — Michele Jade (@JadedArsenic) March 21, 2020

Tanks are normally transported by rail through San Diego to Logistics Centers in Victorville and Barstow. It makes the news every year — Nancy Stewart Quinn (@nancysquinn) March 21, 2020

Is it normal? Or is President Trump going to use the coronavirus outbreak to declare martial law and cancel the election?

