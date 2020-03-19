California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t messing around with social distancing; he’s issued a mandatory “stay at home” order for everyone in the state, with the exception of those that work in critical sectors like groceries and pharmacies.

De Blasio and his entourage will still find a way to make it to the YMCA for his morning workout.

Will other states follow suit?

 

