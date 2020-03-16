We almost thought this video wasn’t real, and then we almost didn’t believe the headline as we were typing it. If you want to know what has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio concerned Monday night, it’s that President Trump called COVID-19 in a tweet the Chinese virus:

If you’re looking for someone to pin this crisis on, try the guy who made up a phony Google website or promised testing kits that he STILL hasn’t delivered. Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fueling more bigotry. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

Keep in mind, this is the mayor who on Friday doubled down on his decision not to close New York City public schools … and then on Sunday announced that schools would be closed until April 20. He’s also the mayor who sneaked in a visit to the gym before Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on gyms went into effect at 8 p.m. Why? Because he has to make decisions for the people of New York City, and he needs to be in good health to do that. No, he really said that.