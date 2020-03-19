California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t messing around with social distancing; he’s issued a mandatory “stay at home” order for everyone in the state, with the exception of those that work in critical sectors like groceries and pharmacies.

CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order. Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together. Go to https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 to learn more. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 20, 2020

CORONAVIRUS: Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide "stay-at-home" order that will go into effect tonight. He said the order is in line with similar orders issued around the state, including the one issued moments before in L.A. County. https://t.co/L4XTpn8jbx pic.twitter.com/0kZD4xqJ21 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 20, 2020

Breaking: Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to stay at home. The order follows a request from Newsom asking Congress for $1 billion in federal funds to support the state’s medical response to the coronavirus.https://t.co/1UI5karF8L — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 20, 2020

California's governor issued a statewide "stay at home" order to residents there tonight due to the coronavirus pandemic, telling them only to leave their homes when necessary. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

California’s governor has issued a statewide order for people to stay home amid the virus outbreak. https://t.co/r4C00aBB3Z — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2020

Why is California enacting a statewide stay at home order and NYC isn’t? Manhattan is a larger and more condensed and populated city than LA…. HEY DEBLASIO, WHATS GOOD?!? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 20, 2020

De Blasio and his entourage will still find a way to make it to the YMCA for his morning workout.

Gov Cuomo won’t let him? In today’s news conference Cuomo said something to the effect of: People would flee to relatives outside NYC like he used to go to his sister’s in Westchester. He said no lockdowns cuz “words matter”. But we’ll see. #COVID19 https://t.co/8zPP0v2a6Y — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) March 20, 2020

#Breaking Reading the order from the Gov. of State of California, for 40 million people "Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least 6 feet of distance." — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) March 20, 2020

California's governor has issued a statewide "stay at home" order amid the coronavirus outbreak. People in the state are advised to only leave their homes for essentials. The order will be enforced by "social contract." pic.twitter.com/zFvc1Y0CD7 — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 20, 2020

California has a state-wide stay at home order starting tonight. Holy sh– — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 20, 2020

It’s happening. The Governor of California is ordering the entire state to stay at home & Pennsylvania is closing most businesses. The rest of America will likely be next. We are officially shutting down. — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) March 20, 2020

Will other states follow suit?