As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a senior Chinese diplomat suggested on Twitter that the COVID-19 coronavirus might have started in the United States and the U.S. Army might have been behind planting the virus in Wuhan.

Harvard professor Nicholas Burns wants to see some mature global leadership, and he’s not getting it. On the one hand, China is accusing the U.S. Army of planting the virus in China; on the other hand, President Trump and his administration have been known to refer to COVID-19 “the Wuhan virus.”

So Trump calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus” means the U.S. lacks mature leadership? That’s the problem?

