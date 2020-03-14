As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a senior Chinese diplomat suggested on Twitter that the COVID-19 coronavirus might have started in the United States and the U.S. Army might have been behind planting the virus in Wuhan.

This article is very much important to each and every one of us. Please read and retweet it. COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US. https://t.co/LPanIo40MR — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 13, 2020

Harvard professor Nicholas Burns wants to see some mature global leadership, and he’s not getting it. On the one hand, China is accusing the U.S. Army of planting the virus in China; on the other hand, President Trump and his administration have been known to refer to COVID-19 “the Wuhan virus.”

China accuses the U.S. of planting the CoronaVirus in Wuhan. Trump officials call it the “Wuhan Virus”. What we need—desperately—is mature global leadership. We’re all in the same boat. @EmmanuelMacron has called for a G-20 leaders Video Summit. That’s the right first step. https://t.co/p1RPDbNAAu — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) March 14, 2020

Definitely the same thing! https://t.co/nywmOhU3YG — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 14, 2020

Yeah. Bad take, this. — William Grooms (@wwgrooms) March 14, 2020

These two things are not the same… — Adam P. Tait (@aptait) March 14, 2020

Um, one is a lie. A disgusting, communist propagantastical lie. The other is the location-based conventional term every expert (epidemiologist, media, govt, etc) was using until 5 minutes ago, when wokesters decided it was bad. Not the same thing. — CB (@TexasCB) March 14, 2020

You're equating a nutty conspiracy theory that could provoke war with continuing to call a virus what we've called it (accurately) for months? And you think you have standing to call from maturity from *other people*? — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) March 14, 2020

Are you seriously weighing what the lying Chinese government said equally against Trump…accurately sourcing the virus? #despicable — Living 518 (@Falze_AMB) March 14, 2020

One of them is communist propaganda and the other was what everyone was calling it before WHO gave it an official name at the end of February. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) March 14, 2020

This guy thinks China accusing the USA of biological warfare and Trump admin saying “Wuhan virus” are the same thing. pic.twitter.com/pt0yzqBpaV — FilmScoreLove (@ScoreAndOST) March 14, 2020

“There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.” ― George Orwell — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) March 14, 2020

This whole virus mess has been a fantastic way to root out more college professors that are on the dole from China. — &E (@DrewPaulE) March 14, 2020

Our worthless "elites" are trying to memory hole China's role in this — Jason W. (@j4539w) March 14, 2020

It is the Wuhan virus. — Charles Brehm @bremi (@bremi) March 14, 2020

Also calling it the Wuhan Virus – the entire liberal media until 48 hours ago. — Hamlet of Manlius (@HamletofManlius) March 14, 2020

So Trump calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus” means the U.S. lacks mature leadership? That’s the problem?

