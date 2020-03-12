Can we call it the Wuhan virus now that Lijain Zhao, Spokesperson & Deputy Director General, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, is trying to blame the U.S. for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic?

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

And this isn’t just some low-level aid: