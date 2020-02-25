Politico senior reporter Darren Samuelsohn live-tweeted the Roger Stone hearings Tuesday from a federal courthouse in Washington. As you probably heard, the jury foreperson outed herself on Facebook after the entire prosecutorial team left the case in protest of new sentencing guidelines, saying she “couldn’t keep quiet any longer.” That led CNN to publish her name, and it wasn’t long before people were combing through her social media posts, and there sure was a lot of anti-Trump material in there for someone who promised she could be an impartial juror. President Trump even tweeted about it:

Stone’s attorneys have made a motion for there to be a new trial, and the judge heard arguments Tuesday. We won’t publish the entire thread (it was a long day), but we’ll make sure to get the best bits in here:

“Have you written or posted anything for public consumption about the defendant, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, or the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller?”

That’s it for today.

