Oh, man. . .

The Roger Stone story just got a whole lot more BONKERS:

Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Apparently, the foreperson of the jury that convicted Roger Stone wrote an op-ed for CNN which then led to people finding her social media activity, and BAM:

The lead Roger Stone juror is a Russia collusion truther. How in the h-e-double-hockey-sticks was this permitted? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2020

More from Mike Cernovich:

Rumors regarding the make-up of the jury that voted to convict Roger Stone floated around, but no reporter would publicly identify any jurors. One juror has revealed herself in a CNN column. We found her social media account. Read it here:https://t.co/vHZoMwBbvM — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2020

Here’s the CNN article where she outed herself:

A juror on the Roger Stone trial said she wants to "stand up" for the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case in response to their sentencing recommendation being changed by DOJ leadership. She wrote on Facebook that she "can't keep quiet any longer." https://t.co/eAz8VhCDiq — CNN (@CNN) February 13, 2020

She also ran for Congress in 2012:

FWIW, the juror is also a former Democratic congressional candidate in Tennessee https://t.co/G4i9bnSklQ — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 13, 2020

Here's @Cernovich's coverage of the Roger Stone jury foreperson who ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2012. https://t.co/ELM422l5L4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2020

So, how the eff did this get missed by Stone’s lawyers? Did she lie on her jury questionnaire?

Pardon me I'm not a lawyer or anything like that but isn't this EXACTLY the kind of BIAS that questioning potential jurors is supposed to uncover? You know, the whole voir dire thing? Could @KurtSchlichter, @LLinWood @Barnes_Law @RonColeman weigh in on this? — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 13, 2020

She was also tweeting during the case:

The jury foreman in Roger Stone’s case was a left-wing Russia collusion hoax truther who posted anti-Trump propaganda on social media *during the trial* and previously ran for office as a Democrat. The judge in the case gagged Stone, but not the jury. https://t.co/K4MKesLWwN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 13, 2020

It’s going to get messay AF:

This certainly looks like evidence that the jury foreman in Roger Stone's case determined long before she was tapped as a juror that anyone indicted by Mueller must be guilty. https://t.co/YZr4ABx58G — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 13, 2020

It looks like Stone has already asked for a retrial, but has been denied:

Roger Stone argued one of the jurors was biased and requested a retrial. His request was denied.https://t.co/PTZTV9olTj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 13, 2020

More from the Examiner:

According to the judge’s ruling, unsealed on Wednesday afternoon, Stone’s argument that a new trial was warranted hinged on two main claims about why the juror, whose identity was concealed in the filing, should have been removed. The first was because the juror is employed at a division of the Internal Revenue Service, which Stone claimed “works hand-in-hand with the Department of Justice prosecuting criminal tax matters.” The second was because Stone claimed the juror “violated the court’s order to avoid media coverage of the case.” The judge rejected both of these claims, arguing that Stone’s defense team “has not presented grounds for a new trial” under the appropriate rules nor shown “any reason to believe there has been a serious miscarriage of justice.”

To be continued. . .

***