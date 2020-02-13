This is almost as funny as the many, many people on Twitter who thought Sen. Rand Paul should have been arrested for naming the Ukraine whistleblower, even though 1) he never said either of the people he named was the whistleblower, and 2) no one to this day, not even Rep. Adam Schiff, knows who the whistleblower is.

Now, on Thursday night, people are calling for Tucker Carlson to be sued or arrested or both for revealing the Twitter name of the Roger Stone jury foreman — even though she outed herself in a Facebook post, which CNN partially published Wednesday along with her name:

A juror on the Roger Stone trial said she wants to "stand up" for the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case in response to their sentencing recommendation being changed by DOJ leadership. She wrote on Facebook that she "can't keep quiet any longer." https://t.co/eAz8VhCDiq

She couldn’t keep quiet any longer, so she outed herself, and CNN ran with it:

A juror on the Roger Stone trial said she wants to “stand up” for the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case in response to their sentencing recommendation being changed by Department of Justice leadership. Tomeka Hart said she had remained silent about the case for months out of concern for her safety and “politicizing the matter.” But the events this week led to her to post on her Facebook account that she “can’t keep quiet any longer.” A copy of the posting was shared with CNN. Hart confirmed to CNN that she wrote the post but did not want to discuss it further.

Why didn’t she want to discuss it further? Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller has a good idea:

Roger Stone's jury foreperson ran in Dem primary against Rep. Steve Cohen. Imagine a hypothetical where Cohen was lead Stone juror. https://t.co/Fhpjdf6Pjo — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2020

NEW: Read what lead Roger Stone juror said during jury selection. It doesn't entirely square with her social media posts. https://t.co/j3ybnocloR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2020

Tomeka Hart said that Stone's affiliation with Trump would "absolutely not" affect how she weighed evidence. She tweeted just months before the trial that all of Trump's supporters are racist. Stone is of course a longtime Trump supporter who coaxed him into running for office. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2020

Hart also downplayed how much attention she paid to Trump-related investigations, saying "I don't pay that close attention" to developments. Her Twitter feed suggests otherwise. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2020

Carlson picked up on the story Thursday night, and as we said, now people are calling for his arrest for revealing the name of a juror and potentially putting her life at risk:

Jury Intimidation seems like a new low even for Tucker. https://t.co/lfYE6uuyO8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 14, 2020

That tweet doesn’t even make sense. She revealed her real name on Facebook, but Carlson’s attacking her by revealing her Twitter name?

Look at all the idiots responding to you ready to behrad Carlson who don't know her name was revealed by CNN. Nice work, champ — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 14, 2020

👆👆CNN revealed her name. — VK2 (@2222vj) February 14, 2020

CNN dropped it way before Tucker. — NachoFriend (my friend card is full) (@nikkiewilson) February 14, 2020

Her name has been all over twitter today, way before Tucker went to air. — Plumandmouse 🐎🐴🍸🍹🍰🐶 (@plumandmouse) February 14, 2020

How did he get her name??? — SecDef Esperanto (@schroedinger_) February 14, 2020

Um, from CNN, who got it from Facebook … where she revealed she was a juror because she couldn’t stay silent any longer.

Hey @FBI have you seen this? — TIM ⚽️⚾️🏒 (@TBates314) February 14, 2020

Should be reported to FCC as stalking and public harassment — FedtheEffUp (@FedtheEffUp1) February 14, 2020

Jury tampering is a felony, isn't it? — 🌸 Tina 🌸 (@AngelTinaBean) February 14, 2020

Can't he be sued or jailed for this? This is witness intimidation — Sean Shammity (@SeanShammity) February 14, 2020

She wasn’t a witness, and she hasn’t been a juror for months.

18 U.S. Code § 1503.Influencing or injuring officer or juror generallyhttps://t.co/uaeIxZPdo8 — Dave Stanley (@DaveStanley8) February 14, 2020

This sounds awfully illegal. Of course, laws only matter in as much as they are actually enforced. Honestly, it's truly amazing Trump and his enablers haven't gotten anyone directly and obviously killed yet. If they ever actually succeed will his cultists still not care? — Nazo (@nazosan2) February 14, 2020

Which means he should be arrested… — System Operator (@iam_sysop) February 14, 2020

I hope she sues him and fox news. — Sheri Biemans (@BiemansSheri) February 14, 2020

This is jury tampering, with future juries. — Frank NJ (@frankg07450) February 14, 2020

She needs to sue Carlson for slander. She’s a private person and shouldn’t be defamed in such a dishonest and partisan manner. This is beyond. — M. Resists (@AngryFedupVtr) February 14, 2020

#TuckerCarlson just committed jury retribution. If the Attorney General was not a CRIMINAL he would be charged tomorrow. — (((Feddi Up))) (@FeddiUp) February 14, 2020

Anyone have Tucker’s home address and phone number? — zoe (@katzoecat) February 14, 2020

The mob that showed up at his front door and told his family “We know where you live. You are not safe” knew his address. Ask them.

Just doing your civic duty one day in the witness protection program the next. — ☆St☆R☆☆ Fierce🔪🍄 (@smunk8_munk) February 14, 2020

OMG why isn’t he under arrest ???? — M.B. (@MindyB12) February 14, 2020

This is criminal and if it’s not it should be. — Andrea Sidweber (@ASidweber) February 14, 2020

She needs to file a lawsuit witness intimidation and harassment and sue Fox News — Nakesha Horsey😍 (@nakesha_horsey) February 14, 2020

For everyone tagging the FBI: She outed herself on Facebook. CNN picked it up a day ago and published her name. Send the FBI to CNN if you think a federal crime has been committed.

