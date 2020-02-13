This is almost as funny as the many, many people on Twitter who thought Sen. Rand Paul should have been arrested for naming the Ukraine whistleblower, even though 1) he never said either of the people he named was the whistleblower, and 2) no one to this day, not even Rep. Adam Schiff, knows who the whistleblower is.
Now, on Thursday night, people are calling for Tucker Carlson to be sued or arrested or both for revealing the Twitter name of the Roger Stone jury foreman — even though she outed herself in a Facebook post, which CNN partially published Wednesday along with her name:
A juror on the Roger Stone trial said she wants to "stand up" for the four prosecutors who withdrew from the case in response to their sentencing recommendation being changed by DOJ leadership. She wrote on Facebook that she "can't keep quiet any longer." https://t.co/eAz8VhCDiq
— CNN (@CNN) February 13, 2020