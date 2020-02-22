You know, if Bernie Sanders turns out winning the 2020 election, he just might put his surrogate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in charge of policing the congressional cloakroom and the cost of Republicans’ suits. Democrats too.

Remember how mad AOC got when she was called out for a photo shoot in which she wore thousands of dollars worth of clothing and shoes? She made damn sure to let everyone know that “the alt-right” didn’t seem to understand that she didn’t get to keep the clothes and that we should all get ready for her “slaying lewks” because she is an excellent thrift shopper.

We don’t know how many trips AOC’s made to Goodwill to update her wardrobe, but she’d really like to ask Republican members of Congress how much their tailored suits cost.

Tempted to do a “woman on the street” bit and wait outside the Republican cloak room to ask each GOP Congressman how much their tailored suits cost 🎤 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2020

We don’t doubt it.

Probably not as much as your shoes. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 22, 2020

Probably not as much as your Manolo Blahnik shoes, dear — 🇺🇸💪CryptoCommander (@CrossfitToddc) February 22, 2020

Haven’t you been photographed in $3000 outfits and $600 shoes? — DrHAkston (@DrHAkston) February 22, 2020

What was that shiny thing you wore on The View? Was it from Goodwill? — ZeeTeeAy (@ZeeTeeAy) February 22, 2020

maybe it's none of your business and that's exactly what they should tell you — Anji Passion (@AnjiPassion) February 22, 2020

Why’s it matter how much they spend on their clothing? — Hick (@AfloatHickory) February 22, 2020

So in the demented world according to @AOC its criminal or immoral to have a tailored suit? — A camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) February 22, 2020

They’re not socialists! — NDfan1988 (@NDfanLouHoltz) February 22, 2020

They aren't the ones trashing capitalism. You are. — 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 ⎈ (@sharpndpensel) February 22, 2020

They don't hate capitalism. See the difference? — 🐓)) DB Cooper ((☠️ (@Michael12764203) February 22, 2020

The big difference is: The Republicans are not screaming about income inequity and berating the wealthy, they are not spouting bullsh#t socialism. They can wear $5,000 suits and they are not hypocrites. — Quarter Rat (@BiNGEstyles) February 22, 2020

Or…. wait outside Socialist Bernie’s THIRD house and ask him how much his $600,000 lake “cabin” cost. And how much more is he adding to global warming owning three houses and flying private jets ? — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) February 22, 2020

Better Idea, ask each one how many homes they own, and if they're willing to give up their Cadillac insurance and go 100% on Medicare immediately. — Mainer (@TurnMaineRed) February 22, 2020

GOP congressmen aren’t running around the country crying for socialism. — Bob Dean 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅💯 (@YorligT1) February 22, 2020

I don’t care how much a capitalist spends on their suit. But when someone, who is touting socialism as a solution for all society’s ills, wears $ designer clothing it looks bad. Because the poor people you claim to be fighting for will never see such a garment on their bodies. — Patti Tatum (@pattitatum) February 22, 2020

It’s sad to me that you don’t understand why this is a stupid tweet. Republicans don’t vilify wealth. It’s not interesting when a republican wears a $2000 suit. — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) February 22, 2020

You just don’t get it. — Janice (@Boomerbabe3) February 22, 2020

They shouldn't care what your suit costs and you shouldn't care what theirs costs. However, the taxpayers should notice that basically EVERYONE in Congress is wearing nicer clothes than the average American and realize that taxation is theft and the government is corrupt. — Freckled Liberty 🇺🇸 (@FreckledLiberty) February 22, 2020

Maybe start in your own party and ask Nancy Pelosi how much her custom outfits cost. — Hank Boggio (@VNOVA86) February 22, 2020

Will you also be asking the Dems too or no? Seems like an awfully wasteful use of the $174,500 salary we pay you. — Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) February 22, 2020

That sounds like an excellent and very productive use of your time and talents. — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) February 22, 2020

That’s a nice job for you. You won’t do anything really harmful if you just do stupid crap like that. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 22, 2020

Every government socialist lives the life they criticize others for living, while demanding everyone else sacrifice more. Obvious how things will go if they get to run things. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 22, 2020

Extra money you’ve paid in taxes to lead by example … $0.00 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 22, 2020

Be sure to ask them if they paid off their student loans. — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) February 22, 2020

Pure. Genius. At. Work. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2020

Also ask them how many jobs they ran out of their districts. — Frugal Ant (@FrugalAnt) February 22, 2020

Try focusing on things that actually matter. — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-07) (@BarnettforAZ) February 22, 2020

Novel idea, maybe just focus on representing your constituents and making their lives better — Jay Rouse (@JayRouseDC) February 22, 2020

Did she ask the contestants how much their outfits cost when she sat in on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”?

