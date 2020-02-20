It’s always good to hear from a Democrat about guns and how they work. CNN is hosting Joe Biden at a town hall Thursday night, and Biden promised a broadside against the Second Amendment if he’s elected president. He’ll even go after those clips that have multiple bullets in them.

Joe Biden ratcheted up the Democrat Party's attacks on the Second Amendment: Biden: ban "assault weapons" & "get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things." This is a broadside on every law abiding American. pic.twitter.com/NDA0YYVlQv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

He literally has no clue lol — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) February 21, 2020

It’s called a magazine. A clip is something you put in your hair. You would think they’d know a little bit more about the right they’re trying to take from us. — ExtraDeplorable2020 (@EDeplorable2020) February 21, 2020

So Joe. Would muskets, (from your era), still be allowed? — Jake (@JAKEinTV) February 21, 2020

We imagine shotguns would still be allowed since Biden is a big fan and implored every American citizen to buy one in case of an earthquake. (How are you going to aim an AR-15 during an earthquake? You can’t!)

Bloomberg reports as well that Biden, as he said during Wednesday night’s debate, would work to remove gun manufacturers’ immunity from lawsuits if someone should, say, shoot someone else.

Oh, and he’d do it on his first day in office. A lot of candidates sure are promising a lot’s going to get done in the hours after the inauguration ceremony.

"Gun manufacturers, I'm coming for you. Period," Biden says on CNN looking directly into the camera. Earlier today he said that on his first day in office he would roll out a proposal to end their liability shield. https://t.co/JOjaqnYHJ6 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg reports:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday he would seek to end gun manufacturers’ exemption from civil liability for gun violence on his first day in office, as he continued to draw a contrast with Bernie Sanders on firearms regulation. “It is so long past time that we correct one of the most egregious special interest giveaways the United States Congress has ever engaged in – the civil liability protections granted to gun manufacturers against being sued by the victims of gun violence,” he said at a Las Vegas community center, joined by a dozen people who lost loved ones to gun violence, including Nevada Representative Steven Horsford, who endorsed Biden last week.

It's very disingenuous of Biden to say he's going after manufacturers and the #NRA, when those actions will ultimately screw law-abiding gun owners out of their #2ndAmendment rights… — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) February 21, 2020

He’s wasting his time. — Brenda2020 (@brenda20208) February 21, 2020

He’s wasting everyone’s time. Bonus clip from the guy who wants to take away your rights:

FACT CHECK FOR JOE BIDEN: Your son was not the "Attorney General of the United States." pic.twitter.com/QnoT0xKvCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

