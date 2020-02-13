We hate for anyone to have to listen to Rep. Maxine Waters speak, but you have to watch nearly to the end of this clip to hear her explain why California, which moved up its primary, should have more influence in the Democratic primary. You see, while some candidates are raising money from “thousands of millions” of donors, they’re also flying out to Beverly Hills for fancy parties where they rake in the real money. So if Hollywood is going to contribute so much to Democratic campaigns, why shouldn’t California have more influence?

Trending

Remember when hypocrite Elizabeth Warren was attacking Pete Buttigieg during the debates for holding a fundraiser in some guy’s wine cave? Yep, that was California.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beverly Hillscaliforniadonorsfancy partiesMaxine Watersprimary