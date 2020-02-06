It was kind of a big day Wednesday with the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump taking up much of the news cycle, but in other business, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee, and CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is reporting that Wray acknowledged to the committee that yes, there was illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign via bogus FISA applications.

We already know that the FISA court ruled that at least two of the applications to spy on Carter Page were invalid and not lawfully authorized.

