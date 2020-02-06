It was kind of a big day Wednesday with the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump taking up much of the news cycle, but in other business, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee, and CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is reporting that Wray acknowledged to the committee that yes, there was illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign via bogus FISA applications.

We already know that the FISA court ruled that at least two of the applications to spy on Carter Page were invalid and not lawfully authorized.

READ: Key section judiciary hearing @RepRatcliffe that IG Report/DOJ/FISA court “..acknowledge that this was illegal surveillance with respect to at least several of these FISA applications because there was no probable cause or proper predication. Correct? “ Wray “Right” #Durham — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 6, 2020

Huge admission. Assuming James Comey et al are lawyered up. pic.twitter.com/tzy00TgafG — HEADLINE RIGHTER (@DonRedman11) February 6, 2020

perhaps Wray should hold a press conference and make an effort to correct the record for our President, who has been investigated by partisan authorities on charges that turn up time and time again, to be largely media hype. Are you interested in a public record correction Wray? — Chad Helme (@chad_helme) February 6, 2020

Right! No probable cause except that Trump was not supposed to be President and they were going to make sure he wasn't. — Streeknine (@DavidCanWright) February 6, 2020

So the AG is busy filing charges, RIGHT??? — 🇺🇸Kelli Thornhill⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelliThornhill1) February 6, 2020

So long as Wray is Director of the FBI trust in the FBI can never be regained. Just a fact of life. — 9th Incarnation cuz I'm Conservative (@ASADPHS) February 6, 2020

Wray needs to go I'm sorry but I don't feel he's trying to clean up the @FBI it's more like he tries his damndest to cover up for their criminal misdeeds — America First🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrumpFighter20) February 6, 2020

Corruption confirmation from Wray finally. — Lyle (@lyledial1962) February 6, 2020

But no one is going to jail … odd how the organism protects itself — Scott "нет политического влияния" (@ScottC20012) February 6, 2020

The FBI admits to Illegal surveillance, but says they are really really sorry. — George Stevenson (@NCHomBuyer) February 6, 2020

Don’t call it spying! You’ll scare too many people and prove that @realDonaldTrump was right and grossly abused by the entities that are supposed to serve the American people….#durham is coming — Ron Under (@Ron_U2020) February 6, 2020

Sounds like a bunch of Mueller's indictments and convictions might get reversed? Fruit of the poisoned tree? — Matt Graves (@graveytrain016) February 6, 2020

All the convictions that resulted from this surveillance should be thrown out! — Dennis De Young (@DennisRDY) February 6, 2020

What needs to happen now, and what the American people need to see, is a punishment phase for what these people have done. Wray fixing some sort of procedural issue is not enough. There was a treasonous coup and we do not want them to get away with it without punishment. — Kevin Graser (@ResargNivek) February 6, 2020

And… We are all waiting. — Against All Odds🍹⭐⭐⭐ (@MikeJBarnes) February 6, 2020

So now what ? Let's see some action — Abe Lebowitz (@hwrdcook) February 6, 2020

Might explain why Trump told Ratcliffe at this presser that they will be using him A LOT this year. 🤔 — American Roulette 🇺🇸 (@RoulletteTravis) February 6, 2020

