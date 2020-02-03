As Twitchy reported, at the last minute, the Des Moines Register decided against releasing a poll they’ve been releasing for 76 years. However, Clare Malone of FiveThirtyEight says she has the results of the unreleased poll, and they’re not good for Joe Biden.

We can confirm the final results of the unreleased Iowa Poll: Sanders 22% Warren 18% Buttigieg 16% Biden 13% https://t.co/deTryUiHgt — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) February 4, 2020

Yeah we knew this. They just didn’t want Bernie to have the media momentum. Political hacks run Des Moines now — 21st Century FDR (@21stCenturyFDR) February 4, 2020

Mother of God — Pete the Treat 🗿 (@FungeonMaster1) February 4, 2020

Expect a wave of "Why Iowa doesn't really matter anymore" columns and takes.https://t.co/OS0NRru4JK — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) February 4, 2020

bye-den — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚠 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@marxlennon) February 4, 2020

Doesn’t matter, they’ll rig it for Biden to win as nominee. Bernie is just building it up so he can get more money for bowing out again. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 4, 2020

So they lied and spiked it for Biden — BAD EGG (@BadEgg_Official) February 4, 2020

eeesh, not excellent news for joe biden — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 4, 2020

I’m still amazed Biden has more than Yang. I literally know of 0 Biden supporters. — Red (@RedWoodard) February 4, 2020

We’re literally on Twitter all day, and the social media presence of Biden supporters is just about nonexistent.

Would be a disaster for Biden — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) February 4, 2020

Biden can thank his pals Schiff, Nadler Pelosi and Schumer. What on earth were they thinking? — GloriaG (@g_mom1411) February 4, 2020

That's why it didn't come out 😂 — Michael 👻 (@killercantseeit) February 4, 2020

Actual live footage of Biden's presidential bid #5: pic.twitter.com/DfjT17yxhm — Jeremiah (@jlafunk619) February 4, 2020

This is horrendous for Biden because his goal of the night is to survive (and get 2nd at least). — Franklin Martin🌹 (@FranklinMartin_) February 4, 2020

If Biden wanted to run, he should’ve done it in 2016. He’s even more out of touch now than he was then. — Barret 🍶🍺🍻🥂🍷🥃🍸🍹🍾 (@_barretme) February 4, 2020

Bye Biden — Aristo (@Aristol14) February 4, 2020

We’ve been told for weeks that Bernie was only beating Biden by a small margin. It turns out that his stiffest competition is actually the other leading progressive in the race. I’m not surprised at all. Just wanted to point out how manipulative & biased the MSM is. — Christina Campbell🌹 (@robot_daisy) February 4, 2020

There’s a reason CNN didn’t want this poll being released, it conflicts with their narrative of Biden being the best shot against Trump. They aren’t even hiding the bias anymore: https://t.co/9rQAbZuPw0 — Fellissimo Gannon (@FellGannon) February 4, 2020

Bernie looking forward to that 4th Lakehouse. — Nimble Pumpkin (@Nimble_Pumpkin) February 4, 2020

Strange. I was thinking Biden constantly telling people not to vote for him would’ve worked — Mike B (@lazilyme) February 4, 2020

Waiting for the DNC and paid media to do to Sanders campaign like they have done to Trump's the last 3 years…..Watch and learn! — JEFFERY (@trentkelp) February 4, 2020

Devastating results for Biden — Tim Write (@timwritecom) February 4, 2020

Joe Biden still in fourth place even after reports that Pete Buttigieg was not available as an option to some respondents. At least in the rural white states, Buttigieg seems to be taking the lead on the moderate vote. — Connor (@connordpeters) February 4, 2020

Is this the poll that left Pete Buttigieg off at least one of the questionanaires? — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) February 4, 2020

How can @PeteButtigieg say he wasnt included in the poll and come in 3rd — Dan Fissel (@danfissel) February 4, 2020

So one Buttigieg supporter complains, about an unconfirmed instance, and this gets buried. — NH (@TwoQuoque) February 4, 2020

We’re not sure how or why these numbers are being released now, but we’ll know pretty soon if they’re accurate or not.

