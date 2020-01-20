It’s no surprise that democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders, but you get the sense that even Sanders isn’t quite far enough left for her. She ran as a Democrat, though, but now she’s having dust-ups with the DCCC over not paying her dues … what did the Democrats ever do for her?

She must really be chafing at that Democrat label because in this interview, she contends that the Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party with some members still believing in capitalism.

That’s really, really hard to swallow after watching the past several Democratic debates with each candidate pushing the others further Left. The Green New Deal, free college, free child care, student loan cancellation, open borders and free medical care for illegal immigrants? Sure!

According to a lot of Democrat voters, Joe Biden is a Republican now.

