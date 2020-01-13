It’s really funny to watch so many D.C. elites from both coasts descend upon Iowa — even if, like Joe Biden, they don’t know they’re in Iowa — just to see them mingle with those in flyover country. They need the votes, but they’re also a bunch of socialists pushing each other to the left, so they need to tailor their message and priorities carefully.

Elizabeth Warren, for example, was in Marshalltown, Iowa, and let the crowd know that as president, she’ll do something about incarcerating trans women with men.

According to Donald Trump Jr., this post is already finished:

Trending

We were just on the brink of World War III last week.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump Jr.Elizabeth Warrenincarcerationiowatrans womentransgender