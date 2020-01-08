As Twitchy reported earlier, Congress was given a classified briefing on the targeting of Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani, and most Democrats (and some Republicans) argued that they saw no evidence that Soleimani presented an imminent threat to any American lives. Of course, he’d just coordinated an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which liberals were madly hoping would be “Trump’s Benghazi.”

It wasn’t though. President Trump sent in the Marines and took care of that situation right away. A couple of days later, he found the man responsible for that and the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers and took the shot when he had it.

But now Congress is worried that the killing of Soleimani was “reckless” because we don’t know if he was planning another attack. As we said in an earlier post, it’s like that CNN chyron that was put up as coalition bases were being attacked with missiles from Iran:

We don’t recall Democrats complaining about the killing of Osama Bin Laden. He probably wasn’t planning another 9/11, so why bother?

Here’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal calling Trump’s strike a reckless assassination.

Who, the “mourners”?

