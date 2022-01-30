The fact that there is a politician not blindly following party directives continues to confound the media. Joe Manchin has long held to his voting in a way that is in the interests of — get this — his voters. For this, the press has declared this to be everything from a betrayal of the president, a threat to democracy, and even has him killing the planet.

Yes, the press has been completely rational in their outrage. Meanwhile, when politicians like Liz Cheney, or Adam Kinzinger defy their party the press cannot applaud loudly enough as they call them brave warriors for the truth.

Joining in on the hysteria bandwagon is Mother Jones Magazine, here to inform us that Manchin is actually hated by — the entire planet.

Joe Manchin managed to piss off the entire world https://t.co/OjgP5VIx5I — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 27, 2022

Now, we here at Twitchy would hate to suggest these hysterics are operating completely within their bubble — so we will instead show you that this is the case. Despite these claims, it turns out there is a group of individuals who are rather happy with Joe’s performance. They seem a rather valid voice on the matter.

Joe Manchin's approval nearly double Biden's in West Virginia as he opposes Dem priorities https://t.co/OJ9WMi72qv — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) January 14, 2022

This is the kind of detail the press loves to avoid. When a politician votes against the approved agenda his popularity with his own voters has to be ignored because that also interrupts the narrative. So the best thing to do is imply something far worse is happening.

This is not the time for games. Being diplomatic with Manchin and Sinema hasn’t worked and too much is on the line. The President needs to go to AZ and WV and start talking to the voters about what their Senators are doing. GAS. UP. THE. JET. ⛽️✈️ pic.twitter.com/cEk07TUOki — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) January 14, 2022

The amazing part of that is the implication that the senators who are constantly in the news are a complete mystery to the people in West Virginia. Maybe it is true — few people believe the news outlets.

These countries should flood their airwaves with anti-Manchin focus pieces. — Peter Titcomb (@ptitcombjr) January 28, 2022

They need to change their state motto to: Cutting off our noses to own the Dems. — MsConduct (@JMDrulez) January 15, 2022

Joe is NOT dictating his speeches he just reads what Susan Rice, Ron Klain, Neera Tanden & Kate Bedingfield write on his teleprompter! He doesn't make the policies THEY DO! That's why he can't answer any questions! They need to be held accountable for these crisis! — Thomas Sled (@sled_thomas) January 15, 2022

Well, this is confusing; the man who defies his party cannot answer questions because he is…just parroting the party script???

So this poor state doesnt want BBB or security of their damn vote. Whats in the air and the water in this country? Backasswards..Joe Manchin's Approval Nearly Double Biden's in West Virginia as He Opposes Dem Prioritieshttps://t.co/NY3BbG0Uwf — CINDI ABBOTT (@cindi_abbott) January 15, 2022

While insults surely draw people to your side, maybe the challenge here is the Party Of The Workers managed to kill off the major state industry of coal mining.

It doubled because he is appealing to a misinformed constituency. Why else would they vote for someone who does not represent their interests? Joe Manchin's Approval Nearly Double Biden's in West Virginia as He Opposes Dem Prioritieshttps://t.co/JLJFDbKCcH — Otis Courtney (@otislc38) January 16, 2022

Telling West Virginia residents that you know what is in their best interest more than West Virginia residents know is always a great look. Or, it could possibly be the opposite.

Some day it might dawn on the press and the remaining critics of Manchin that tapping on a shell is not the best way to get a crab to come out.

Recommended Twitchy Video