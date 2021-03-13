While it has been entirely predictable, seeing all the media outlets gushing and cheering Joe Biden’s performance Thursday night of reading someone else’s speech has still been a distasteful exercise. Looking to join in with the pom-poms and t-shirt cannons-level of praise is this effort from Forbes Magazine.

Cloaked as a study in effective leadership principles, it is a desperate plea for attention and approval.

Biden Just Used A Key Leadership Storytelling Tool To Unite America Against Covid https://t.co/pvbE5pSRRl — Forbes (@Forbes) March 13, 2021

It is safe to say few were persuaded by this beatific assessment of the speech.

Pretty desperate article. — KG (@DevilsGrad08) March 13, 2021

@Forbes competing with NYT to see who can fawn the most — Kristophoros (@Christo45839525) March 13, 2021

Writing it does not make it so. — Dave says Expand the House (@bfmva7xsp) March 13, 2021

Oh man – where to begin with this. So much cringe managed to be packed into a rather efficient headline. How about the concept of his weaving a tale.

“Storytelling” is sorta the problem here fellas. — Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) March 13, 2021

You mean prevarication? That's been his key "storytelling tool" for decades. Do try and keep up. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 13, 2021

Storytelling via teleprompter. Great job hacks. — Jreff (@DrDowder) March 13, 2021

We are also struck by the concept that he has helped turn everyone against Covid. This is great news, because all of those who have been ”pro-Covid” have been so problematic.

Americans have been united against Covid since the day we learned about it. Unfortunately the media, and many of our politicians, have politicized it. — Brad Bulivan (@BBulivan) March 13, 2021

OH YEAH LEADERSHIP KEYS I LOVE COVID, OR I HATE IT I THINK I DUNNO, TELL ME BIDEN WHAT DO I FEEL — James Bryan Bunting (@a_vague_blur) March 13, 2021

Then how about the concept that he ”united America”?

Missed the whole uniting part. — NiftyPat MD (@CHI2COL) March 13, 2021

Their is zero unity. Stop using words that don’t equate to reality — Not my problem (@justshootback) March 13, 2021

#BidenCalm the media claiming sudden unity while troops are still in DC pic.twitter.com/dEc579CVJy — Yancy (@yancypart2) March 13, 2021

You mean like calling for unity and then having a COVID Relief bill being passed on party lines? Tell me more…. — JabberJawwww on Twitch (@JabberJawwww_) March 13, 2021

These are not cherry-picked examples. The entire comments section to this piece is filled with this level of pushback. We think it is safe to say no one had their minds changed in regards to the President.

As for minds being changed about Forbes however…that is a different ”story”.

The media is back to worshipping the president as a god. It’s has been a rough four years for them of actually doing their jobs and holding POTUS accountable. #bias — Diatribe of Bilge (@croncrete) March 13, 2021

LOL… Forbes has become trash… No reason to follow anymore… — Lawful Plunder (@LawfulPlunder) March 13, 2021

Think you're suffering the same cognitive decline as Biden. — Timothy Fitzpatrick (@Islandfitz) March 13, 2021

Watching Forbes full on simp for a lost senior citizen…. pic.twitter.com/RDsgKm0kVz — Me004 (@Mojostweets1) March 13, 2021

even North Korean propaganda is more subtle — I Am Perplexed (@AndrewNorton77) March 13, 2021

From watchdogs to lapdogs in a heartbeat. — Dave – Mechanic for Pinochet's Helicopter Rides (@DaveWenke) March 13, 2021

This is going to be a trend for the remaining four years, it seems.