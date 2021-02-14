If you listened to the media over the past year you certainly heard the pleas of public safety and the need to follow the science.

Unless something can be reported in a way that generates traffic and delivers an audience — then THAT takes priority. A prime example of this comes from NBC News, reporting the news that some citizens in Oregon who received the Covid-19 vaccine have tested positive.

4 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said. https://t.co/bZKxw3POS6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2021

Now, for perspective. For starters, the Health Authority of Oregon stipulates this is not entirely a shock.

“Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness.” — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) February 12, 2021

Also, all four cases are described as being mild, or asymptomatic. Now for the real perspective. According to the Associated Press to date, the state has administered the vaccine to over 400,000 people in Oregon. And this has led to all of four people testing positive.

And NBC’s alarming report glosses over a series of positive results seen across the state.

"On January 2nd, our 7-day rolling average of new cases was 1,149. Yesterday the average was 561, a nearly 50% drop in Oregon. On Monday, we recorded 305 new and presumed cases, the lowest daily case count since Oct. 19th." — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) February 12, 2021

"Our latest Weekly Data Report showed that, for the week ending Feb. 7, OHA recorded 4,049 new cases, the lowest total in three months. These decreases are a testament to the actions all Oregonians are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the sacrifices made – thank you." — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) February 12, 2021

"As of today, we have reported 149,576 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, including 517 new cases today. We’ve seen similar declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations from a peak of 584 on Nov. 30th to 209 yesterday. COVID-19 associated deaths are also at the lowest totals since mid-Nov." — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) February 12, 2021

The amount of cases has dropped, the running average has been cut in half, hospitalizations are dropping, as are the rates of fatality. All positive signs. Yet NBC News decides to highlight a statistically insignificant 1/100,000 testing positive after the vaccine.

The press continues its practice of focusing only on negative pandemic news. Things are improving — so naturally, something negative needs to be found, to continue the fear and anxiety.