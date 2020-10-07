It’s a-boot time someone came up with a plan!

For many families the strife caused by the Covid outbreak is compounded when normalcy has to take a backseat to public cries for safety. One point of anxiety has been whether Halloween can take place for the kids’ sake, and up in Canada they have arrived at a novel solution.

Reporter Jeff Slack, from 660 News in Calgary, Alberta has the scoop. The mayor was address the press with plans on how they can help citizens manage through the upcoming holidays.

Mayor Nenshi holding a press conference about Thanksgiving and Halloween safety this year. (The mayor is dressed as Tom Sampson this year) pic.twitter.com/9XaQiMKNAB — Jeff Slack (@Jeffslack660) October 6, 2020

Note the prop in the background. This was the cagey idea that city officials have dreamy up to help citizens, and especially the Canuck kids, carry on with a safe and bountiful Halloween candy haul.

On Halloween Sampson and the mayor demonstrate how people can use a tube to hand out candy pic.twitter.com/CrPMlGhN4l — Jeff Slack (@Jeffslack660) October 6, 2020

This – changes everything! Now instead of potential Covid spread by handling candy as you place it in a trick-or-treat bag you can use a long length of tubing…as you handle the candy to load it into the delivery receptacle.

Because the germs on your hand touching the wrappers will not travel through a tube? I would like to say that these people can't be that stupid. Yeah, I'd really like to be able to say that. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) October 7, 2020

Okay, fine sure — I suppose it makes some sense, given the size of the delivery chute you are getting 6 feet of distancing. But exactly how many of these tubes are available to the general public?

Will the city be supplying these life-saving tubes? If not what will the city be doing to ensure there is not a run on these life-saving tubes? If so can we be sure these life-saving tubes are not sourced from war zones? Most are currently manufactured in Armenia (RIP). — Spooks for Dogs (@TheRealTeagle) October 7, 2020

Because everybody knows where to go to get a cardboard tube that is 6 ft long and has a 2in ID… And, every store has thousands of them on hand, right??? — Ghalloween (@TCC_Grouchy) October 7, 2020

This is just a play by Big Cardboard. “Boys, we’ll be rich!” — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 7, 2020

So yes, maybe there is something of a small supply problem for this sort of thing. But we do not see you wiseacre jackhammers coming up with any better ideas!

We also have "the toss", "the abandoned bowl on porch", "the window-drop from 2nd floor", "the find it in the yard Easter-ween extravaganza" and more. — Bonaire (@BonaireVolt) October 7, 2020

It's like no one has ever heard of slingshots before… — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) October 7, 2020

I’m only doing it if we get to use it as a candy blowgun. — Matthew *Wear A Mask* Mac 🥁 (@MackTheMac) October 7, 2020

Why not just buy a t-shirt cannon and fire the candy at the kids as they stand on the sidewalk? That would be way more fun. For everyone. — No Blue Check Eric (@CheckEric) October 7, 2020

See?! These are far better ideas than what simplistic politicians managed to come up with!

They're going to come out with new rules for the tooth fairy next. — Penny (@allthedoghair) October 7, 2020

I can see where this ends and it's not pretty: tons of kids with buckets full of cough drops pic.twitter.com/fzm8x48dyY — vote straight ticket Democrats (@TimSookram) October 7, 2020

WSWYDT

Live look at new government issued Halloween PPE. Enjoy kids! pic.twitter.com/qUUIbUQaQq — Alex Rodriguez (@therealarod1984) October 7, 2020

This pandemic has exposed the leaders from fed to state to local as fools — john (@rawmobile36608) October 7, 2020

Yes, yes – we have been watching this kind of stunted thinking taking place for some time now. Sometimes however you just have to laugh at them. Otherwise you will incur serious punishment over the violence you commit.