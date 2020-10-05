Hey, why not — it’s 2020. This makes total sense, actually considering all the other norms we have seen blown into confetti during this twisted annum. So we are in the midst of a wave of blue-check verified social experts from the media and entertainment coming forward to declare how they now put more faith in what a 15 year says in Washington over the media professionals in that town.

Look, I’ll be the last to say they may be wrong. The way the press have behaved just over this past weekend, to say nothing of the last 4 years, is all the example you need to look for a more reliable source on Tik Tok. It is just a little surprising to see all who are admitting it however.

Here’s the tale — Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia over the weekend claimed her mother has Covid and has been spreading it among the family members. This generated tons of sympathy for her and tons of outrage towards her mother. Then today on Tik Tok she made a comment about President Trump announcing he was returning to the White House.

Claudia insisted that President was actually ”doing badly lol and they are doing all they can to stabilize him”. This cause people in positions of knowing better to allow they own affliction — Acute TDS — to toss away all manner of common sense and believe a 15 year old on Tik Tok has the inside dirt in D.C.

Claudia Conway is the only reliable source of information in DC pic.twitter.com/2YRWnKkbGj — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 6, 2020

Claudia Conway is the most trusted source of information the American public has right now. https://t.co/8WDf5BhZ4L — Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) October 5, 2020

claudia conway has actual information about how the doctors are pumping trump with drugs to stabilize him and yes I trust her over fucking steve holland of reuters https://t.co/TmL7uhvNhJ — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 5, 2020

And this video of Trump gasping for air would seem to back up Claudia Conway’s reporting. https://t.co/hZlsOMnpa0 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) October 5, 2020

”Reporting”, she said. About a teen on Tik Tok saying wholly unsubstantiated things. Given this definition I believe the state of our modern media is being completely explained for us.

Claudia Conway daughter of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, reports Trump is not doing "better" with #COVID19 despite recent Trump photo-ops and return to the White House. Adding reports that she is #COVID19 positive thanks to her mom exposing her to it and lying about it. pic.twitter.com/Q1ExoT3hMO — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 5, 2020

You do mean ”former advisor”. See, Kellyanne Conway quit the White House over one month ago. This would call into question the gossip from a teenaged girl even a bit more than normal thinking people should.

It is now conceivable that Claudia Conway, a 15-year old girl, has more reliable information about the health of the President of the United States than 99.99% of Americans https://t.co/MgUBkAj9PI — David Chen (@davechensky) October 5, 2020

It’s gotten to a point where we’re relying on Claudia Conway for information — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 5, 2020

We are getting our breaking news from Claudia Conway on TikTok I cannot with this long-ass Ring Cycle of an operatic year when is intermission — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) October 3, 2020

The fact that a 15 year old Claudia Conway is a more credible news source is where we are in these times. — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) October 6, 2020

The only essential WH Press Secretary is Claudia Conway. Facts. https://t.co/qKTZCArKyJ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 6, 2020

Claudia Conway is the only news source I fully trust. — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) October 6, 2020

Is Claudia Conway gonna get a Pulitzer? — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 6, 2020

Well, considering that is the committee that gave its top prize to The 1619 Project it would hardly be a step down for that honor. It also would hardly be a surprise.

It was obvious that you were gasping for oxygen in your photo shoot. Even Claudia Conway says you are really ill. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 5, 2020

Yes, even a Krassenstein has weighed in on the matter. Now we are positive Claudia is ripe for the Pulitzer.

And the checks just keep rolling in…

When the Trump era is over Claudia Conway is probably gonna get a movie or tv show based on her life — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) October 6, 2020

Claudia Conway is our Martha Mitchell. — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) October 6, 2020

Claudia Conway is our new Press Secretary. — Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) October 6, 2020

Brother. Most of us can barely trust a 15 year old to handle a take out order, but these professionals want this girl to be their primary source of Washington intel.

Claudia Conway is a 15-year old. She's not old enough to drive yet, nor vote, nor run for small town mayor. Why doesn't the left on social media stop using her rantings as a tool to continue your hate. Grow up people! — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 6, 2020

Joe, the arrested mindset is what got us here in the first place.

Claudia Conway is 16 years old and she knows nothing about Trump's condition. Pretty disgusting of @Twitter to be using an underage girl for a dunk like this. pic.twitter.com/5OfQ55XJIA — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 6, 2020

This sums up what is taking place. You have this herd of people so desperate to have what they perceive as an accursed man falling ill that they root for the ravings of an emotionally affected teenaged girl on social media to be the truth they are seeking out.

One thing to note about those above — remember this for future use. If any of them ever try to throw a media story at the public they need only be reminded that they have themselves declared the press to be lower on the scale of trust than a teen on Tik Tok. Not that we really disagree, but it is something they need to be reminded of when it happens.