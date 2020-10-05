To say the media has been slightly unhinged over President Trump’s Covid diagnosis is a fair assessment. But with so much hysteria going on Vice President Mike Pence surely was avoiding getting caught up in the crossfire. Well, not any longer.
With the vice presidential debate set for this week CNN fixture and member of The Bulwark team of TDS sailors, Amanda Carpenter, feels like she has the knockout blow at the ready for Kamala Harris or the moderator Susan Page, of USA Today, to deliver right out of the gate of the Q & A session.
First question to Pence in the VP debate on Wednesday: “As head of the COVID task force, would you like to apologize to the nation for the White House’s gross mishandling and spread of the virus?”
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 5, 2020